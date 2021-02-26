SEBRING — If you can avoid Sebring Parkway from Youth Care Lane south to U.S. 27 for the next few months, you might want to do that.
If you can’t, be prepared for the possibility of detours and re-routed detours, depending on the work being done that day. Today, Feb. 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the northbound outside lane of U.S. 27 and the turn lane from northbound U.S. 27 will be closed.
Construction crews will be drilling in the right of way in front of Highlands Regional Medical Center. Motorists should slow down, use caution and follow all posted traffic signs.
Once the lanes reopen, however, motorists should continue to use caution, and unless they have to use Sebring Parkway, DeSoto Road or the intersection of those two roads, they may want to avoid that area altogether. On Thursday, road crews used a crane and bucket truck to install a mast arm for traffic signals over the westbound lanes of DeSoto Road at that junction.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. has reported that every time road crews make major changes to an intersection requiring them to realign the traffic signals, any span wires have to be replaced with mast arms. The Florida Department of Transportation requires the upgrades to make traffic signals more resilient against hurricanes.
As a result, all the span wires in Sebring Parkway Phase 2 construction will get replaced at the junctions of DeSoto Road and at U.S. 27, where mast arms will have to reach over five lanes on each side. Installation of those masts has not been scheduled, but is expected to reroute traffic on the six-lane divided highway during that time.
In this case, Howerton said, the mast arm will have to be longer than 87 feet, and will require an anchor post far larger than normal. It won’t go in, however, until Phase 2 is done, he said. That’s when the road will need extra traffic lights.
Meanwhile, motorists should be aware that northbound traffic will normally be detoured away from the intersection while the new northbound travel lanes and median are constructed. County public information officials have reported that plans are to keep the southbound lane open. However, it was closed Thursday to through-traffic while a crane sat in the roadway to lift a new mast arm into place for the DeSoto Road junction.
Motorists are advised to use caution, exercise patience, or best yet, avoid the area completely if they can, using Sebring Drive and Lakeview Drive to reach downtown or to rejoin Sebring Parkway at Kenilworth Boulevard.