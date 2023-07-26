Lake Placid has not yet decided whether to accept Duke Energy’s proposal for an electric vehicle charging station.
Though the Town Council looked at several locations for a “Park and Plug” site, the town still isn’t sure about whether it will sign the proposal.
Town Attorney Bert Harris reviewed the proposed agreement and discussed some of his doubts with the council earlier this month. The contract says the town will be responsible for maintaining the site; that the town will pay for any damage to the site; and requires the town to provide access to the charging station around the clock, seven days a week, month after month. Harris sent his notes on the contract back to Duke.
“I have not heard back from Duke regarding my mark up,” Harris said Friday.
As for where the EV station might go, Devane Park – the park in the circle – is not a candidate for one, said Town Council Member Nell Frewin-Hays.
The council considered a charging station near stores, restaurants and other retail to give drivers somewhere to shop while charging their vehicles.
“The discussion was for Stuart Park and other locations,” she said.
However, after a lengthy discussion during the July council meeting, the council decided to approach Highlands County officials about hosting the EV station at the county health department downtown or another county property.
“Let the county do the deal with them, maybe that’s the way to go,” Councilmember Charlie Wilson said. “I think the best location is on Highlands County property.”
Interim Town Administrator Joe Barber and Planning Director Dana Riddell, who regularly meet with county planners, were to approach the county about participating in Duke’s program. The council also planned to write a letter to the county to raise their interest in hosting an EV charging site.