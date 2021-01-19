Donald Trump showed us who he was from day one when he rode down the escalator calling people disgusting names and talking trash.
He was never a Republican and has severely damaged that party.
The far right and the far left are both wrong. Extremism is so harmful. Loyalty is one thing, blind loyalty is something else.
There is nothing wrong with changing your mind or admitting you may have been wrong. When our politicians have to be afraid for their lives and Americans feel they have to have a gun for protection from domestic terrorists, it is a sad, sad thing. Also, unfortunately, we have been shown that not all cops, firefighters or vets are good guys.
Our system is still the best in the world and we will come back if we all calm down and work together for the good of all.
Linda Allbritton
Sebring