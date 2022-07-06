LAKE PLACID — The developer of commercial condominiums slated for Tower Street is asking the town to remove restrictions on how much storage he can provide in the upcoming project.
In a letter to Lake Placid Town Council members, Carlo Zampagna of Mid Town Lake Placid LLC, asks the town to allow him to provide unlimited storage to people who move into his condominiums, which are to be built at 151 Tower St.
According to Lake Placid planning director Melanie Culpeper, the present restrictions say Zampagna can only use a portion of each unit for storage. The changes would allow unlimited indoor storage, not outdoor storage, Culpeper said at the council’s June meeting.
Zampagna wants to build Mid-Town Center, a four-building, 24-unit commercial condominium facility in the next few years. Present plans allow 120 square feet of storage in some units, 131 square feet in some, and 124 square feet in others.
Councilman Greg Sapp was ready to approve the changes at the last meeting, but Vice Mayor Ray Royce suggested Zampagna, with the help of planning staff, write exact language formally stating the changes he wants.
“I’d want to know what restrictions we’re talking about,” Royce said. “I would like to see very specific amending language that would tie together exactly what it is they can and cannot do.”
Culpeper said the proposed site plan, which has been on the books since 2009, will have to be revisited and brought before the council again.
The developer also has plans for “Lake Placid Mancaves,” a series of recreational vehicle storage units at 175 Tower Street.
The council voted 3-2 to approve the idea of expanding storage at 151 Tower Street, but will vote on specific zoning changes at a future meeting.