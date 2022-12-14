AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils wrestling team hosted the Sebring Blue Streaks, Lake Placid Green Dragons and the Labelle Cowboys on Monday night and swept all three duals against their visitors.
Avon Park went 3-0, Labelle 2-1, Sebring 1-2 and Lake Placid 0-3.
First duels of the evening pitted the Cowboys against the Green Dragons. There was no chance for Lake Placid to win this or any of their overall team matches due to the fact they only had three wrestlers. Individually though, Lake Placid’s Juan Roblero captured the first of three wins for the night with a tough 10-7 decision against Labelle. The Cowboys won the overall match 30-3.
Lake Placid would lose team-wise to both Avon Park and Sebring. Roblero won both his matches by pinfall.
The second duels had the Cowboys facing off against the Blue Streaks. Donavin Butler won an 11-6 decision for the Blue Streaks; Bransford Stone, Colin Killon, Cale Delaney each won by pinfall in individual results. Labelle won the overall team score, 54-27.
Avon Park would end Labelle’s night of being unbeaten with a 40-28 win. Michael Bonanno and Kurtavious Terrell each won by pinfall. Kolby Alsenady 8-3, Alex Roman 8-2 and Jerdarion Hilton 15-8 each won on points as the Red Devils edged out the Cowboys 40-28 for the team win.
The last dual meet had county rivals Avon Park taking on the Sebring Blue Streaks.
Starting with the 195 weight class, Avon Park’s Carmine Santiago started the meet off with a third-round pin over Sebring’s Cale Delaney. The Red Devils took a 12-0 lead with Will Phillips’ first-round pin of Sebring’s Tyler Carr.
A couple of Red Devils forfeits tied the meet at 12 followed by a pinfall win by Avon Park’s Michael Bonanno, then two more forfeits by Avon Park gave Sebring a 24-18 lead.
Kurtvaious Terrell tied the meet at 24 with a pin with .3 seconds left in the first round over O’Shaughnessy Coates. Bransford Stone gave the Blue Streaks the lead back, 30-24, with a first-round pin.
The Red Devils finished the meet with five straight wins with Kolby Alsenady, Alex Roman, Jerdarion Hilton, McKyle Roberts and Will Phillips each winning by pinfall to make the final team score 54-30 in favor of the Red Devils.
Avon Park will participating in the Polk County Duals this Friday and Saturday in Mulberry with a 6 p.m. start time on Friday.