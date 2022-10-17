Australia Boxing Haney Kambosos

United States’ Devin Haney displays his belts after defeating George Kambosos Jr. of Australia as Haney defends his undisputed lightweight boxing title in Melbourne, Sunday.

 HAMISH BLAIR/AP PHOTO

MELBOURNE, Australia — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne.

Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while claiming a unanimous points decision over the Australian.

