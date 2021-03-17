Did you know hearing loss and diabetes have something surprising in common?
Sure, they’re both health issues affecting millions of people around the world: Hearing loss affects 466 million worldwide, and diabetes affects 422 million people worldwide, per the World Health Organization. But they have even more in common.
Hearing loss is linked to diabetesHearing loss is twice as common in people with diabetes. Even among adults with prediabetes, the rate of hearing loss is 30% higher than those with normal blood-sugar levels. What’s the connection? Researchers are always fine-tuning their knowledge, but poor blood flow to the inner ear does play a role.
Diabetes-related hearing loss can affect one or both ears, may occur gradually or suddenly, and may or may not have related balance problems.
How you can fight backYou don’t have to let diabetes get the best of your hearing — fight back by reducing your overall risk of hearing loss:
• Keep up the good work managing your diabetes in collaboration with your medical doctor.
• Avoid loud noise. Use hearing protection if that’s not possible. Excess noise is one of the most preventable causes of hearing loss.
• Avoid using tobacco, which increases the risk of hearing loss.
• Stay physically active, because excess weight affects your hearing.
• Have your hearing evaluated by a licensed audiologist at least once a year — just like regular eye and teeth care — for early testing, detection, and treatment of any problems.
Eating a balanced, nutritious diet, which is crucial for managing diabetes, is also crucial for optimal ear functioning.
Take control of your overall health and wellness with an annual hearing exam. Contact us to schedule your appointment today.
