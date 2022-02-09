Like hearing loss, diabetes is a chronic condition that’s not only common — affecting over 13% of adult Floridians alone, per the Florida Diabetes Alliance — but increasing in prevalence on a global scale. Those with diabetes are also much more likely to have a hearing difficulty.
The good news? Some foods that contribute to a healthy lifestyle while living with diabetes may also support your hearing wellness. If you or a loved one has diabetes, consider making these good eats part of your regular regimen.
Whole Grains
From helping prevent heart disease to protecting against cancer and more, whole grains have long been a staple recommendation for healthier living. They’re higher in fiber, pack important vitamins and minerals, offer complex carbs, and taste good.
As part of a Mediterranean diet, whole grains may help protect against or reverse type 2 diabetes, per a Tufts University study published in the journal PLOS Medicine in 2016. And they can also play a positive role in ear health.
Whole grains offer lots of options, with a versatility that lets them serve as a main meal as well as contribute to a snack, side dish, appetizer, or dessert. Think brown Jasmine rice, steel-cut rolled oats, hearty barley, cracked wheat, quinoa, whole-wheat pasta, and more.
Fruits and Non-Starchy Vegetables
You can probably see a pattern here — we’re going for the good stuff. A plant-based diet can mean a lowered risk of type 2 diabetes, according to Harvard researchers, and various plants may also offer healthy-hearing nutrients such as vitamins A, C, and E; folate; and potassium.
Some versatile picks, fresh or frozen:
Asparagus
Blueberries
Broccoli
Grapefruit
Kale
Okra
Strawberries
Tomatoes
Unprocessed Meats
If you enjoy animal-based foods, options abound. Meat can be part of a healthy diet — especially when it’s lean, unprocessed, and given a smaller role in your overall food intake. Limiting it to a couple times a week or consulting your doctor or registered dietician can help you set healthy parameters.
Research has linked higher red meat and processed-meat consumption to greater risk of diabetes. An alternative such as salmon not only contains largely unsaturated fat — which may help in regulating blood sugar — but also nutrients that support ear health.
While no single food is the key to preventing or managing diabetes and hearing loss, sticking to healthy options, and consulting your medical provider, can help foster total body wellness.
Have you been diagnosed with diabetes or prediabetes? Do you have a family history of diabetes? If so, it’s important to stay atop potential diabetes issues as well as your hearing health. So don’t wait. Schedule an appointment to have your hearing evaluated by a licensed audiologist today. Early testing, detection, and treatment can make a difference in your overall wellness and quality of life.
Did You Know?
Uncontrolled diabetes can go hand in hand with other issues, such as cardiovascular disease, balance problems, and hearing loss, making it important to actively manage the condition.
Eating right can make a difference, but staying physically active can also contribute to the prevention of diabetes and hearing loss.
Tobacco use is a risk factor not only for diabetes but also for hearing loss — another reason to avoid taking up smoking or to seek supportive help in quitting.
Various parts of the body work together to help you thrive, so be sure to watch not only your blood glucose if you have diabetes but also your eye, ear, heart, foot, dental, and kidney health.