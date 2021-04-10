SEBRING — Local, state and federal law enforcement arrested a local man Wednesday who reportedly had a large amount of drugs and an equally large cache of weapons and ammunition.
William Diaz, 43, faces charges of committing a first-degree felony with a weapon, two counts possession of cocaine with intent to sell, four counts of selling cocaine, four counts of trafficking in cocaine, four cokunts of renting or owning a dwelling with intent to traffic drugs, trafficking in Oxycodone, possession of opium or a derivative with intent to sell, felony possession of marijuana and five counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Highlands County sheriff’s deputies and agents with both the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) executed a search warrant at 12 a.m. Wednesday at Diaz’s home at 4545 Shad Drive in Sebring and found plenty of ammunition along with the following firearms:
- Omni AR-15 rifle.
- Keltec 12-gauge KSR shotgun.
- Black Bacr rifle.
- Mossberg 715p pistol.
- AK47 rifle.
- Taurus 40-caliber handgun.
- Glock 19 handgun.
The search warrant also turned up a digital scale, two digital recording devices and the following drugs:
- A total of 865.6 grams of cannabis.
- A total of 181.2 grams of cocaine.
- Eight grams, 15 pills, of Oxycodone Acetaminophen.
- Approximately 17.4 grams of Alprazolam in 2mg pills.
- Approximately 44.4 grams of Alprazolam in 0.5mg pills.
- A single 30mg pill of Oxycodone Hydrochloride.
Agents also found $1,322 in U.S. currency locked in a safe with the cocaine and cannabis.
Arrest reports state he asked about his bond amount and was told that would be determined at the jail. He then reportedly said it didn’t matter because he didn’t have a criminal history and would bond out right way.
He was booked into the Highlands County Jail shortly before noon Wednesday and was still there Friday afternoon in lieu of $214,000 bond.