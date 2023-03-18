SEBRING — Somehow, some way, the week may have gone better for Riley Dickinson, driver of the No. 53 Kellymoss Porsche 992 car. But it would be hard to imagine how. Dickinson led both practice sessions, took both pole positions and captured both of Thursday’s Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America Pro class victories.
Dickinson led Race 2 right from the start and was in control the entire way, taking a 4.952-second victory over Tom Sargent in the McElrea Racing Porsche. Jason Hart rounded out the podium in his MDK Motorsports Porsche.
Alan Metni also gave Kellymoss the victory in the Pr-Am class. Metni crossed the finish more than six seconds in front of Jeff Mosing in the No. 56 Topp Racing Porsche. Moisey Uretsky was third in the No. 44 Accelerating Performance Porsche.
The Am victory went to Mark Kvamme, who drove the MDK Motorsports Porsche to the class win, finishing with a cushion of more than 12 seconds.
Goldcrest Motorsports drivers Jeffrey Majkrzak and Grady Willingham finished second and third.
In Thursday’s first race, the Pro class saw the top two finishers, although Dickinson’s winning margin was a little bit larger at 7.925 seconds. Will Martin in the JDX Porsche placed third.
Uretsky captured the win in the Pro-Am class in the first race, with the ACI Motorsports Porsche of Marco Cirone placing second and Metni placed third.
MDK Motorsports ran 1-2 in the Am class, with the Porsche driven by Scott Noble taking the victory and Kvamme placing second, giving the team three podiums in the two race, including both class victories. The Wright Motorsports Porsche of John Goetz rounded out the podium.
The Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America series will next be in action April 14-16 at Long Beach before returning back to Florida on May 5-7 to compete in Miami.