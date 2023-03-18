SEBRING — Somehow, some way, the week may have gone better for Riley Dickinson, driver of the No. 53 Kellymoss Porsche 992 car. But it would be hard to imagine how. Dickinson led both practice sessions, took both pole positions and captured both of Thursday’s Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America Pro class victories.

Dickinson led Race 2 right from the start and was in control the entire way, taking a 4.952-second victory over Tom Sargent in the McElrea Racing Porsche. Jason Hart rounded out the podium in his MDK Motorsports Porsche.

Recommended for you