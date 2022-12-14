Every day I look in about 20 patients ear. I am looking for a healthy ear. I am also making sure that the ear canal is free of cerumen (wax). I want to make sure the tympanic membrane (ear drum) is intact and healthy. I want to make sure there is no fluid or infection present. Like most infections the ear may become painful or tender. You may have a colored discharge secreting from your ear canal. The color of the discharge may range from a very light yellow to a nasty looking green,. Wax may also be in the mix. The ear canal may also have a noticeable displeasing odor.

Can you have an ear infection and NOT realize it? Sure. Especially at the beginning stages there may not be any discomfort. Sometimes you will see the fluid discharge on your pillow in the morning. During the day your ear may feel unusually wet. If you think you may be having an issue it is best to have it checked out by your Hearing Health Care Professional as soon as possible.

