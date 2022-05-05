SEBRING — Did you have your glass of orange juice yesterday? Did you have one today?
Would you pour some on your cereal? It’s all to celebrate National Orange Juice Day.
Each year on May 4, Americans celebrate National Orange Juice Day and look at new ways to enjoy what has become for them the quintessential breakfast beverage.
This is especially true for Florida, which according to VisitFlorida.com, produces 90% of the nation’s 245,000 metric tons of the juice each year.
American production is second only to Brazil, which produces 1.05 million metric tons, according to 2021 figures reported by statista.com.
Florida also supplies more than 70% of the United States’ supply of citrus overall — that includes grapefruit, tangerines and tangelos — with major export markets in Canada, Japan, France and the United Kingdom, based on an early 2020 report by VisitFlorida.com.
Highlands County plays a big part of that, said Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association. He told county commissioners on Tuesday that with just 12% or less of the county’s land as orange groves, the county produces 12%-13% of all juice consumed in the U.S. and Canada.
Last year, for the 2020-21 harvest, U.S. consumers drank an estimated 497,000 metric tons of orange juice. However, that domestic orange juice consumption is almost half of the approximately 810,000 metric tons Americans drank in 2010-11.
It’s just 1.92 gallons per person as of last year, compared to 3.67 gallons in 2010-11 and 5.18 gallons in 2000-01. Population has increased, too, further diluting the consumption.
Juice prices and supply may have a lot to do with that. Production was up to 200 million or more 90-pound boxes of citrus 20 years ago from Florida alone. Devastation from citrus canker and HLB, citrus greening disease, has taken a toll on production.
With that lost production, prices had already gone up before the recent effects of inflation and production/supply shortages. Now, a new report from market research firm IndexBox Inc. states that the average retail price for 16 ounces of orange juice concentrate in the U.S. peaked at $2.65 in December 2021, up 14% from December 2020.
Increased prices may have led to fewer or less frequent purchases or consumption. However, with coastal counties turning groves — especially diseased groves — to development, the importance of groves in rural counties have increased.
Likewise, Royce has said, anywhere groves still dominate the landscape outside and between urban and suburban areas, the local economy depends heavily on the industry.
The portion of North American citrus being supplied by just one 1,000-square-mile Central Florida county is something Commissioner Kevin Roberts called “incredibly noteworthy.”
Commissioner Scott Kirouac also noted on Tuesday how Tropicana has made a breakfast cereal designed to be doused with orange juice, not milk.
“I’m 64 years old, and I’ve never put orange juice on cereal,” Royce said. “Apparently, it’s designed for that.”
Tropicana Crunch, reportedly a crispy honey almond cereal, was to be available May 4, but no local stores had it. Online reports state it will only be available at TropicanaCrunch.com and only while supplies last. That period had closed by midday Wednesday.