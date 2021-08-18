Every athlete knows how important it is to protect against concussions, as traumatic brain injuries are a potentially serious consequence of high impact sports and accidental falls. Disorientation, vomiting, changes in vision or thinking, headaches, memory loss, and unconsciousness are the hallmark symptoms to watch out for, but hearing and balance are often impacted as well.
How head injuries impact hearing and equilibriumThe force of a TBI can damage or displace the delicate bones of the inner ear, rupture the eardrum, cause tinnitus or vertigo, create balance problems, and disrupt parts of the brain responsible for auditory processing. It may become difficult to hear certain sounds or pinpoint where they are coming from. A persistent ringing, buzzing, or hissing sound may occur in one or both ears. Some TBI patients also report hyperacusis, which is an extreme sensitivity to sound. Additionally, injuries to the inner ear can impact the vestibular system, which is made up of tiny fluid-filled canals and other organs that send signals about your head’s position to the brain. Dislodging parts of the vestibular system leads to spatial disorientation, dizziness, difficulty in finding footing or judging distances, and a feeling that you or your surroundings are in motion.
How common is it?The CDC estimates that 1.6-3.8 million traumatic brain injuries result each year from contact sports and similar recreational activities. Of those injuries, up to 50% involve hearing loss or new onset tinnitus. TBIs are especially common among football players, with up to 10% of all college players and 20% of all high school players sustaining TBIs during any given year.
Is it permanent?Fortunately, some cases of hearing loss resulting from TBI resolve on their own within a few months. As the brain heals, auditory processing will recover. If bone fracture or displacement has occurred, corrective surgery can usually fix the problem. Occasionally hearing loss from a TBI is permanent, such as when the cochlea is irreparably damaged, but this is rare.
TreatmentA traumatic brain injury must be treated by a physician right away. Because of the risk of hematoma, or bleeding in the brain, imaging tests are necessary to assess the extent of the damage. If the injury to the ear is physical, this will often be apparent following a CT or MRI scan. Neurological causes are a bit harder to diagnose, but can be identified through a critical evaluation by an audiologist. If you have been impacted by a traumatic brain injury and notice any changes in your hearing or equilibrium, make an appointment with an audiologist as soon as possible. He or she will perform a series of tests to assist in determining your treatment options.
Because hearing and balance are so integral to our ability to communicate, it is important to distinguish between hearing loss and cognitive disruptions following a TBI.
If you or someone you know has suffered a sports-related head injury and is experiencing hearing or equilibrium difficulties, please contact our caring team today.