Over the last 22 years I have been involved with youth aviation education and conducting programs at the Sebring Regional Airport and sharing those activities with our community. I am still surprised that many in the community don’t realize we have an airport in Sebring, or if they do, are unaware of all that is at the airport.
Yes, planes come and go, buy fuel, and get repaired there. It is obvious that it is a place to learn how to fly, but there is so much more. Many are aware of the Sebring International Raceway, and if they don’t continue on past the raceway entrance, people will never discover all the other businesses and operations going on.
You want to put a new metal roof on your house? Gulf Coast Manufacturing can help with that. Would you like to fertilize your lawn and then find a machine to cut that healthy green grass? Turf Care and Ariens/Gravely can provide assistance. Need some drainage systems and culverts to drain away some of our rising waters? Hancor and Advanced Drainage Systems can help with those issues.
Are you hungry? The Runway Café is a great place to get a fine meal and watch airplanes come and go. On the second Saturday of the month, you can enjoy a pancake breakfast with EAA Chapter 1240 to support youth aviation education. You can also see what airplanes our high school students are building at the pancake breakfast.
There are three flight schools at the airport and if you want to learn how to drive a race car there are three driving schools at the airport. Granite counter tops are manufactured at E-Stone and laminate panels that have many different applications are manufactured at Funder America. Aircraft engines are built and overhauled at J B Engine Service and the rest of the aircraft can be serviced at Carter Aircraft Repair Services.
Would you like to get a birds-eye view of a property or house you are considering buying or something you want to sell? Prestige Aerial Services will use their state-of-the-art drones to capture the perfect aerial image for you. Is there that stray dog or cat, or in my case a very large rattlesnake in your yard that needs to be removed? Animal Services of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office can come to help.
If you want to adopt a pet, the Humane Society of Highlands County is the place to go. Becky and I have adopted three “rescues” and they all made wonderful additions to our family.
Have you ever wondered what happens to commercial airliners after they have reached the end of their service life? FLG Teardowns takes those aircraft and re-uses whatever can be salvaged and the res t is cut up and recycled. The next aluminum can of Coke you drink might have once been flying around at 35,000 feet as an airliner. FLG Teardowns is also associated with Global Engine Maintenance where they service and rebuild the engines coming off of recycled airliners.
Hopefully you will never need their service, but if you are in an accident and you need to be airlifted to a trauma center, Florida Hospital Med-Flight operates out of the Sebring Regional Airport and can reach anywhere in our area within minutes. Too many times I have been at the airport and I see that helicopter heading out and I notice a more urgent and direct departure and my heart goes out to whomever they are going to transport.
CitraPac takes our local orange crop and makes a citrus puree and a unique product called “Fruit Pearls”. Fruit Pearls are flavored frozen citrus beads that have been introduced to school food service menus all over the country.
The world’s largest manufacturer of piston powered aircraft is Tecnam and is based in Italy. Their North American headquarters is at the Sebring Regional Airport. French propeller manufacturer Duc also has their USA headquarters at the airport.
A person would have to live in a cave not to know about the Mobil 1, 12 hours of Sebring race at the Sebring International Raceway. What many do not realize is that there are race cars running around the track most days of the year. Special car clubs and race teams doing tests are using the raceway all the time. It is unusual not to see and hear something screaming around the turns of the track. Speaking of turns, Hotel “Seven” is located on turn seven of the race track and offers first class accommodations and views of the races.
There will be times when you will hear and see small aircraft turning and spinning through the air on the northside of the airport. They are doing this on purpose with special aerobatic aircraft. They are practicing or competing in the designated aerobatic box of airspace set aside for them. The International Aerobatic Club has IAC Chapter 23 based at the Sebring Regional Airport.
So now you know a bit more of what is out at the Sebring Regional Airport, which by the way is the largest taxpayer in the County. It is a major economic development engine for our County.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.