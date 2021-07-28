• If you have hearing loss, you’re not alone. It affects an estimated 466 million youth and adults around the globe, per the World Health Organization (4) and often can be effectively managed with hearing aids.
• Today’s hearing technology is smaller and more advanced than ever, with invisibility; smartphone compatibility; the sophistication to track brain and body health; and the ability to stream music, TV, and other audio straight to your ears.
• Adults treated for hearing loss have reported significant improvements in self-confidence, social engagement, ability to play sports, and other areas of life, per research commissioned by the National Council on Aging (5).
• Only an estimated 16% of U.S. adults ages 20 to 69 and just 30% of those 70 and older who could be helped by hearing aids actually use them, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (6) but we’re dedicated to changing that and changing lives — one community member at a time.
CITATIONS:4. World Health Organization: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/deafness-and-hearing-loss