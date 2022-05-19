SEBRING — Florida produces oranges, strawberries, blueberries, several other row crops, phosphate fertilizer, and also raises dairy and beef cows.
Florida also produces tourism at beaches, on rivers and Highlands Ridge lakes and at water/theme parks, along with the real estate development to house tourists or new residents, as many as 800 new residents per day.
Everything in the first paragraph gets exported. Everything in the second paragraph relies on imports: People to enjoy it and the supplies to feed, clothe, house and transport those people.
That is why, when diesel prices hit $5.64 per gallon last week, and have stayed high since then, Florida’s economy has taken a hit.
“People really take for granted what trucking does and how vital it is to our daily lives,” said Alix Miller, president and CEO of the Florida Trucking Association in Tallahassee. “Things don’t magically appear on grocery store shelves or at your gas station.”
Fuel cost gets passed on to consumers, and that raises prices on everything.
Based on 2017 statistics provided by the FTA, semi-trailers transported 95.4% of the tonnage of manufactured goods transported in Florida, and 84.9% of Florida communities depend exclusively on trucks to move their goods.
Florida, however, is a “negative backhaul” state, Miller said: More enters than leaves. Citing Tampa as an example, she said 67% of the trucks that arrive there with a full load return home empty, resulting in a lot of fuel spent on trucks hauling nothing, many of them running the length of the state, because it’s a peninsula with one way in or out.
“This is a pretty inefficient state, just based on geography,” Miller said. “It’s not a ‘drive-through’ state. It’s also the most congested state.”
Each year, she said, the industry sees a $5.6 billion cost from trucks just idling, especially in traffic jams caused by congestion and/or crashes, and that makes fuel prices and supply chains worse.
Then, when diesel prices jump as much as $2 per gallon, Miller said, that’s an increase most companies cannot absorb, and it raises prices on everything.
In Florida in 2020, based on FTA statistics, semi-trailers drove 19.5 billion miles compared to passenger cars’ 208.1 billion miles, and Florida’s 114,810 trucking companies employed 391,200 people, or one out of every 19 jobs.
The highest cost is the workforce, Miller said, but after that, it’s fuel.
Miller estimates 97% of FTA member trucking companies are considered “small businesses” with 20 or fewer trucks, not able to buy fuel in bulk or negotiate prices. When fuel prices go up between the time they sign a contract and when they haul the freight, they lose money.
Some, just to maintain relationships and the contracts they have, run freight for customers when they make nothing at all, Miller said. When payment for a load arrives 30 days later, prices have jumped up again.
Despite advances in electric and hybrid technology, and in aerodynamics to reduce drag, most 80,000-pound trucks only get 7 mpg, Miller said. Even so, trucks in the U.S. accounted for just 18% of the total highway transportation fuel consumed in 2020, burning nearly 113 billion fewer gallons of fuel than passenger vehicles.
Trucking has also suffered from the supply chain, Miller said, with shortages of diesel fuel, parts and entire vehicles. New cost $200,000, but if you order one today, Miller said, you’ll get it in 2024.
One the Florida Department of Transportation can do to help, she said, is designate “truck-only” lanes on major highways.
“If you’re on I-75, there’s a good chance you’re going all the way up [to Georgia],” Miller said, noting that one third of interstate traffic in Marion County are trucks. “They tend to run at virtually the same speed.”
Other motorists can help by staying out of truckers’ blind spots and giving them a lot of room, especially when overtaking them.
A fully-laden truck can take two football fields to stop, Miller said, provided they’ve seen you. If they hit you, you could die. If you survive, the road becomes a parking lot.