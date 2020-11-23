More good news in the ongoing Great Mask Imbroglio.
Earlier this week, my wife and I met a few distaff friends of hers at a historical Florida family homestead being renovated. None of the ladies were wearing masks, our guide/owner did not wear a mask and actually shook hands with me upon meeting the group and when we departed.
Later in the week, she got her hair cut. Her hairdresser is a good ole girl from around here.
She, her husband and their children went up to Palatka last week to camp out and visit relatives. After a few hours there her husband asked if she noticed anything? No one was wearing masks.
These incidents prompted a family conversation questioning why are there so many mask wearers in Publix but not so much anywhere else.
We decided the large population of transplant yankee retirees and the usual season of elderly snow crows descending on us is too blame for the large percentage of mask wearing in certain locales. Soon to be followed by another silly round of hoarding of toilet paper and canned goods.
Southerners are more concerned with freedom, liberty and reasonable assessment of risks inherit in life than simply following the herd in obsequence to the bogus prognostications of The Authorities, wearing the mark of the beast, cowering in place and, oh yeah, hoarding toilet paper.
“Those things that do not kill you, make you stronger … except bears. Bears will kill you.”
Harold Day
Lake Placid