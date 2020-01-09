A small but vocal group would have you believe that residents of Highlands County have an issue with gun shows on non-school days across from the high school. While some in this group might be well intentioned they certainly don't speak for many others. Their support for the Second Amendment is highly suspect.
And judging by their recent advertising campaign (funded by whom ?) their support for freedom of assembly guaranteed under the First Amendment is also highly suspect.
I see no reason whatsoever to move the gun shows to a new location.
James Freyler
Sebring