Penny Ogg, Highlands County Supervisor of Elections, recently assured us that "mail-in" voting in Florida is perfectly safe and secure. She is correct, but given the prospects of national election "mail-in" voting, a distinction must be made between "absentee" ballots and "mail-in ballots." The semantics are important lest people blur the lines between the two in an effort to obscure the fact that true nationwide mail-in balloting is subject to enormous abuse.
The president's claim that unsolicited mail-in voting is dangerous is also correct when recent election fiascos in New Jersey, Nevada and New York are taken into account.
The Florida "mail-in" (actually absentee) system works because there are smart controls in place, e.g. voter request, personal ID ,etc. The proposed national mail-in voting (not "absentee" voting) could involve unsolicited bulk ballot mailings or mass mailings to registered voters. There would be few controls, and the ballots would not be requested by voters in advance.
Voting should require action by the voter, either by going to the polls or requesting a ballot in writing. Be careful to know the difference between "absentee" and "mail-in" voting before you weigh-in on the subject.
Terrence O'Leary
Avon Park