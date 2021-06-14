“Until lions have their historians, tales of the hunt shall always glorify the hunter.” – African proverb
“We are not makers of history. We are made by history.” – Dr. Martin Luther King
The Florida Department of Education, with the full support of Governor Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, recently approved a rule mandating teachers may not define American history as anything other than “universal principles stated in The Declaration of Independence.” Corcoran, a charter school advocate, went so far as to say “you have to police” Florida teachers on “a daily basis.”
Police, Mr. Corcoran? Don’t you mean indoctrinate or whitewash, terms more consistent with your MAGA agenda?
Most of us old enough to remember were taught this way, largely through rote memorization requiring little if any critical thinking. The problem with this method is that history is largely written by the winners. Until recent times, the stories of slaves, First Americans, suffragettes (“HERstory”), Japanese-American internment prisoners, and others have been ignored, silenced, or trashed as “fake news.” We like to think we teach children to learn from their mistakes and to always tell the truth. Shouldn’t the teaching of history follow these same guidelines?
There are positives to be learned from the American experience, and they are numerous and admirable. Our 1787 Constitution is the oldest written constitution in the world. Revolutionary and radical for its time, it encompassed republican principles that had been long buried with the ancient Greeks and Romans. It served as a beacon for emerging nations in the 19th and 20th centuries, and remains so today for those favoring liberty and democratic rule.
However, the “more perfect Union” described in its Preamble is still a work in progress. To achieve this requires teaching Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation along with MLK’s Letters From A Birmingham Jail and John Howard Griffin’s Black Like Me. If forced to adhere to the GOP sanitized version of history, we will be following the same downward spiral to the “alternative facts” found in autocratic societies like Russia and China, where deviation from the party line means jail time--or worse.
Aren’t we better than that?
Ed Engler
Sebring