I would like to share some different views concerning the article written by Robert Gilbert on Jan. 14. One of your statements in the Highlands News-Sun: “the democrats want to change the Constitution.” Where did you get this idea? Only Congress can make constitutional changes.
Which congressmen do know who have shared their intentions with you to make changes to the Constitution that would favor the Democratic Party. Where did you get your information (we would like to check out your sources for ourselves). This would be illegal and should be shared with the FBI to verify this accusation.
You stated that Trump won by a landslide. Trump has repeatedly made this allegation, filed lawsuits (funded by millions of dollars from his wealthy supporters) and cost us taxpayers millions of dollars and tying up our judicial processes. All of Trump’s lawsuits of voter fraud have been shown to be unfounded by several of the judges that he chose. The Supreme Court is filled with a majority of Republicans, including the latest new member he hand picked. Why did the Supreme Court do nothing (as you say) to rule on evidence of voter fraud? Because there was no proof.
You list as essential: common sense, basic morals, distinguishing between right and wrong, good and evil. Let’s start by pointing out lies. Trump stood in front of the White House addressing a crowd of people saying go to the Capitol building and stop the Congress from ratifying the electoral votes confirming President-elect Biden. He told the crowd, “l won the vote and you need to fight for the truth. I will be right with you.” He did not join the insurrection crowd but stayed behind in the White House. Do you feel that this is now a greater country for having mob violence by homegrown terrorists willing to destroy property and kill five of their fellow Americans? Whoever disagrees with Trump becomes a target for violence? Are we now a third world country with a dictatorship?
Here is a list of Trump accomplishments:
- Backing out of world committees on global warming claiming “global warming is a non issue,” new tax laws reducing taxes for the very wealthy and pardoning law breakers who are close friends of Trump. Not following the intelligence advice from U.S. intelligence agencies.
- Paying his share of income taxes (do you believe Trump’s $750 tax bill is fair?) It is less than most American citizens who are gainfully employed are required to pay. Telling his staff that they do not have to answer any law officials.
- By using money from the military and Medicare funds to build a wall (while our citizens are desperate for food and housing help during this pandemic). Removing laws that covered animal conservation. Made enemies of most of the country’s allies.
- Disrespects women – sued by women for sexual misconduct and paying a huge amount in compensation for their silence.
- His personal lawyer being arrested and convicted for breaking laws and lying for Trump.
John F. Kennedy gave us this guide to improve our country. “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” Trump has repeatedly been abusive to women, handicapped individuals, POW’s and military members who have been killed in action. He just encouraged his loyal followers to set siege to the Capitol building (which is illegal). Trump’s message to this country seems to be “l am king, and anything I do is above the law.”
