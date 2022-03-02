SEBRING — Sometime in the relatively near future, Highlands County officials will want you to test your internet.
Called a “speed test,” it will allow county staff to know where the internet works well in the county and where it does not, helping them direct federal funds toward making improvements in the local system.
Meghan DiGiacomo, executive manager of Business and Economic Development, said she’ll let you know when to do it, through local media and other communications.
It’s needed, said DiGiacomo. In the height of the pandemic, Highlands County lost out bringing in a company that could have employed 300 to 500 people working from home, simply because the county didn’t have good enough broadband internet connections.
People can work from anywhere, but it’s cheaper to live in Highlands County than coastal communities, she said, and as those communities start getting more congested, people are moving inland. They want infrastructure to follow them, she said, and county officials want to have it ready.
The amount of data that local communications lines can handle affects how well businesses, workers and residents can function, especially in an economy that had already moved toward digital commerce before a pandemic forced many people to work and shop from home for safety reasons.
DiGiacomo pointed out that, even without a pandemic, many students’ homework assignments had moved to the web, and when a student lives in an under-served area, school work will suffer. The same holds true for people trying to work from home or use non-contact services.
The goals, in addition to improving local internet capacity, she said, are to make it adequate, affordable, accessible to all and scalable – able to expand for greater needs as the population and need for greater bandwidth increases.
The county started in 2019 with a feasibility study, DiGiacomo said. Out of the county’s overall American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation, broadband improvement will receive $4.5 million, for which she’s very thankful. The money must be encumbered by 2024 and spent by 2026, but it will allow the county to bring in a firm of experts to set up what she expects to be a 20-year project to keep local broadband up to date.
The speed test, she said, will help identify the un-served and under-served areas, which according to ARPA spending rules, must be helped first. That’s why, once the speed testing period begins later this year, she’ll need as many people to sign on and test their systems as possible.
It’s likened to people answering the census or turning out to vote, to get an accurate picture of local internet capabilities.
Commissioner Chris Campbell said he wanted to dispel a myth, saying this speed test is not used to track anyone, and lamented the loss of up to 500 jobs for lack of good internet.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac asked if the improvements would focus on hard-wire or wireless services. DiGiacomo said it would likely be a hybrid system, probably focusing on those two technologies while keeping an eye on satellite internet, such as Starlink. She said anyone in a rural area with lots of trees would have a harder time getting a satellite signal.
Right now, she said, download and upload speeds are “pretty low” at 25.3 to 25.5 megabytes per second (Mbps). The ideal, she said, would be 100 Mbps. Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he performed a speed test from the dais, while she was speaking, and got 6.93 Mbps.
DiGiacomo said other tests have had better results, but acknowledged that results vary based on when and where you stand.
When Roberts asked how the county will pay for a 20-year internet improvement program, she said they would have to keep applying for grants, unless they can find a way to fund it through public-private partnership or local tax dollars.
She’s also encouraged by the fact that the new state-level Office of Broadband contains former colleagues from her time working with the state – people very willing to take her calls and answer her questions about state plans to help local governments improve that infrastructure.