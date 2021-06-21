SEBRING — When Meghan DiGiacomo accepted a request to be a part of Highlands County’s revamped Economic Development, she didn’t set out to make a national mark.
She has now. DiGiacomo recently got nominated, chosen and recognized as one of the top 50 economic development professionals in the nation.
It happens every year, she said, and she won for 2021. It can happen more than once, however, and she hopes to get recognized again.
DiGiacomo, a Sebring native, had already left home and set herself up very well in Orlando when former Development Services Director Benjamin Dunn approached her about a job in 2017.
“In one of my prior roles, I had the opportunity to work on domestic mission projects for [then] Governor, now Senator, Rick Scott,” DiGiacomo said, explaining that the task involves going to a certain state to meet with businesses to recruit them to Florida. “In my current role, I’m proud of the emergency response efforts after Hurricane Irma and now the ongoing efforts related to COVID-19.”
As a “two-person team,” her department handles Emergency Support Function 18 (ESF-18) — Business Industry and Economic Stabilization. They provide local businesses with a disaster kit checklist and encourage them to get that together ahead of a storm. After a storm, once roads are safe to travel, she goes to the Emergency Operations Center to help with response to disaster-damaged businesses.
Hurricane Irma hit just three months after she took the job, but as a native Floridian, she knew what to expect. That wasn’t the same with COVID-19. It was more information-based, she said: Monitoring effects in real-time and revamping the monthly newsletter into a daily information sheet for businesses decimated by the reduction in commerce.
Even with that happening, though, her office takes pride in taking part in the effort to help Bernie Little Distributors retain and expand their presence in Highlands County. The beverage distributor is at work on a new facility on Scenic Highway, just off Sebring Parkway, that will include a community center as part of the footprint. Groundbreaking for the project, in the works before the pandemic, took place Feb. 11.
“That’s what we do every day,” DiGiacomo said: Retention and expansion of existing business. “A lot of what we do is confidential until an announcement is made. We get leads of varying sizes on a weekly basis.”
Out of 100 leads, she said, the county might land one, having to compete with communities all over Florida. Prospective businesses look for workforce housing for their employees, infrastructure to support operations and the right site or building at the right price.
“It all comes down to trying to expand or recruit businesses creating a product of service to export outside the community to bring new dollars in,” DiGiacomo said.
Lately, she’s seen more businesses taking a harder look at inland/rural Florida, like Highlands, to find large, open spaces for growth and lower operating costs. They also see Highlands as a place to set up remote work to balance expenses and quality of life in a post-COVID economy. Highlands, she said, has that small hometown lifestyle, affordable homes on lakefront property and proximity — an hour or two on the road — to Walt Disney World, a beach or a major metropolitan area.
Economic development is a “long game,” she said, with so much foundational work behind the scenes. She hopes to see the last four years of work culminate in new business announcements, expansions, more groundbreakings, ribbon cuttings and job creation.
“I hope my legacy is my passion and dedication to my hometown, Highlands County, Florida and that I helped create opportunities for future generations,” she said.
DiGiacomo attended Fred Wild Elementary, Sebring Middle School and Sebring High School, graduating in 2007. She then went to the University of Central Florida and received a bachelor’s degree in Business Management with an emphasis in Entrepreneurship in 2011. She immediately entered the UCF graduate program for a Masters in Business Administration, which she received in 2013.
Her career started at the Small Business Development Center in Orlando, then transitioned to Enterprise Florida, the State’s Chief Economic Development Organization, under Gov. Scott. She started as an Associate for the Life Sciences industry in 2014 and left in 2017 as a director of Business Development over Life Sciences, Professional Services and Information Technology industries in Florida.