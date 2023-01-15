AVON PARK — Johnathan Jhovanni Hernandez, a 23-year-old Avon Park man arrested on child pornography charges in December, now faces another 1,182 similar charges, plus four counts for possession of bestiality images.
That’s just from a search of some of the images on one of 15 devices that deputies seized in December.
Highlands County Sheriff’s officials said once a suspect is found with 10 or more images and/or videos of child pornography, it enhances each offense from a second-degree felony to a first-degree offense.
Other enhancements include whether or not a file depicts either a child under age 5, sadomasochistic abuse of a child, sexual battery involving a child or sexual bestiality involving a child. Arrest reports said Hernandez’s Motorola RAZR phone had images from all of those situations.
Hernandez, rearrested Tuesday, is now in jail under a $2.4 million bond.
Arrest reports state deputies found more than 600 images and videos on the RAZR using just one “hash match” search, a means to detect and track uploading, sharing and downloading of sexually explicit images, especially child pornography, without having to actually view each file.
Image hashing uses an algorithm to assign a unique hash value, a code, to an image or video file. As explained by INHOPE.org, the “Internet Hotline Providers in Europe,” a network of 50 global child abuse hotlines, identical copies of a file will all have the exact same hash value, or “digital fingerprint.”
That helps identify digital copies of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) and reduces the need to view or review such files.
“Because we know that once CSAM exists online it is often shared thousands of times, using hashing technology has an enormous impact,” INHOPE states. “It reduces the workload and emotional stress for analysts and law enforcement of reviewing the same content repeatedly, and reduces the harm to the victim by minimizing the number of people who witness the abuse.”
In this case, the Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) got an Internet Chimes Against Children (ICAC) Cybertip on July 28, 2022, from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).
By Sept. 16, deputies had searched online conversations between Hernandez and other Gmail and Discord service users, and had found a conversation between him and another user about sexually abusing children.
The other user said, at that time, that he was molesting a 9-10 year old, reports said, and gave advice to Hernandez on how to do that.
During his first arrest in December, Hernandez denied having such online conversations about children or either looking at or uploading child pornography. However, among the images and videos on the RAZR were files with victims as young as toddlers.
Sheriff’s officials stated Wednesday that hundreds if not thousands of additional charges could result from cataloging all items on the RAZR phone and other 14 devices. However, they said additional files might be redundant, as the evidence allegedly might be enough for multiple convictions.
The NCMEC reports that their CyberTipline received 29.3 million reports of suspected child sexual exploitation in 2021, an increase of 35% from 2020.
In 2020, there were 4,053 reports linked to Central Florida. In 2021, there were 5,966.