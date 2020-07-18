SEBRING — Parents may be worried about how they and their children, having already had increased screen time during this pandemic, will deal with kids having more screen time with school this fall.
According to a panel of behavior experts during a webinar Wednesday, “Coping With Screens: What Parents Need to Know about Technology and Mental Health,” parents can use basic methods to help kids cope with feelings of isolation.
The discussion, promoted by Drug Free Highlands, was hosted by Children and Screens: Institute of Digital Media and Child Development, a non-profit that examines cognitive and long-term impacts of frequent technology use among children with researcher forums, studies, and resources for parents and educators.
It will be one of several weekly seminars over the summer and fall, followed by videos of each seminar on YouTube.
Wednesday’s panel — Sarah E. Domoff, Ph.D., director of the Family Health Lab at Central Michigan University; Dr. Tracy Asamoah, child and adolescent psychiatrist and life coach; and Elizabeth Dexter-Mazza, president of Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) in Schools LLC — looked at how digital media and “screen time” affect anxiety, depression, addiction, social well-being and connectedness — especially during a pandemic that has isolated kids from their peers.
Domoff said studies show greater social media use may lead to greater internalization, creating depression and anxiety, as well as increased attention-deficit symptoms and dysfunctional behaviors. Studies over the last few years have sought to determine how and why this happens, she said.
Social media has positive and negative effects, she said, especially when seeing idealized images of others’ lives and physiques. Domoff said “social comparison” results in greater eating disorders, which increases with how many social media accounts someone has.
Cyberbullying is a problem, as well as sleep disruption. Thanks to a pandemic, teenagers will be more active on social media, especially at night, Domoff said.
Being isolated, if they already have “fear of missing out” (FOMO), they will want to constantly check social media, Domoff said.
As children go online for school, it’s important to maintain a time structure similar to when they attend school and to talk about what news they hear in the pandemic, to help them process it.
Asamoah said screen time and depression are linked, but not directly. Kids may have a lot of trouble controlling worries, complaining of headaches, stomach upset or inability to sleep.
She has seen children get more irritable once they start using a phone or tablet. More subtly, she said everyone withdraws socially during a pandemic, and children aren’t engaging as easily with friends in person or online.
She suggested children may use screen time to escape anxiety or depression, which can be more frustrating when seeing others’ posting at all hours about the fun they are having.
“And I literally mean 24 hours a day, because there are people checking their devices at 3 in the morning,” Asamoah said.
It’s called “vamping,” Asamoah said, where kids sleep with the device under their pillow.
This can heighten the problems of cyberbullying and abusive dating behaviors, such as constantly checking on someone. Predators also pose a danger, as they know how to approach and groom victims online.
Asamoah said children don’t know that online platforms don’t protect their privacy, and may not know how to use privacy settings online to protect from stalkers or inappropriate content.
It helps, she said, to know when, where and how kids use their screen time. It helps to view content with then and talk with them about it, she said, to give them context.
It also helps to set up a media plan for when and how screen time is to be used each day, Asamoah said.
Dexter-Mazza said it helps to teach “mindfulness,” a combination of being aware of one’s own emotions and triggers while using logic to evaluate a response, without judgement of self or others.
Basically, she said, that means knowing when emotions are “running the show,” Dexter-Mazza said.
Teaching that to kids, and using it as parents, may help them understand when they are reacting emotionally.
“What we’re trying to do is teach our kids to self-regulate,” Dexter-Mazza said.
Dexter-Mazza said mindfulness should also help all people focus on performing one thing in the moment, without distractions from email or social media notifications.
It also helps, she said, to not use emotional language and to replace “but” with “and” when talking with kids.
“I think of ‘but’ as a giant eraser,” Dexter-Mazza said. “It erases anything that came before it.”
Compliments and caveats get negated when followed by “but,” she said, but “and” may help them understand the situation better.
It also helps to inform kids that, to social media platforms, they are the product being sold to advertisers, not the consumer, per se.
Dexter-Mazza also said, in a situation like the COVID-19 pandemic, people can also decrease vulnerability to emotions by simply taking care of themselves. Using the acronym PLEASE, she said it’s best to maintain Physical health, Limit screen time, Eat a balanced diet, Avoid overindulgence, Sleep well and Exercise daily.