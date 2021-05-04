SEBRING — The Tourist Development Council has already overspent the advertising budget for this fiscal year by $14,400, but looks to get $14,800 back in a marketing grant.
The marketing grant is pending for the upcoming Motosurf event this summer on Lake Jackson, according to the latest quarterly report by Lead Marketing Consultant Casey Hartt.
The TDC board, operating as VisitSebring, hopes the event and those like it will pay double dividends in exposure: First, to the competitors as a venue to set up more competitions, and second through exposure to spectators who may also enjoy some of the other attractions the area has to offer.
It also gives local residents a local event to see on a weekend. A recent water sport event, the ProWatercross, brought out more than 1,000 people throughout a two-day event to Memorial Beach, normally a quiet venue on the west side of the lake.
A majority of local marketing and advertising has gone into digital avenues, whether ads on websites, websites for events or online or other digital avenues such as “Threshold 360,” which produced panoramic views of local sites; blog posts, or mobile passports for bars, golf courses or family-friendly venues.
Some of the most viewed and examined locations through Threshold 360 have included Sebring International Raceway, The Hotel Jacaranda, Bonnet Lake Campgrounds, Inn on the Lakes and Highlands Hammock State Park.
The most “engaged” local venue panoramas, those locations where viewers “explored” the sites using the 360-degree photography, include Tully’s Silver Sand Cottages, Lake Jackson Fishing Pier, LaLa Land, Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant and Fish Bone Tackle. That’s popular now, Hartt said, because people want a virtual tour before booking a venue for an event or visit.
The amount of exposure those sites have gotten since Jan. 1, 2021, Hartt’s report states, would have cost $22,475 through traditional means. Since first starting to use the service on Aug. 11, 2018, local sites have gotten $133,367 of exposure, her report states.
Threshold 360 is one of the tools VisitSebring is using to keep visitors to its website engaged on that site, Hartt’s report states. Other techniques involve a family-friendly section and Crowdriff galleries, which allow destination marketing organizations to source acquire rights to and leverage visuals to help market their locations.
VisitSebring has also tried to engage the online travel seeker with monthly blog posts on VisitSebring.com about outdoor dining, fish camps and a dozen free things to do — all of which are ways to attract visitors in a tight economy and a post COVID-19 market. Digital has been the main focus.
”All the research shows that when people make travel plans, it’s on a digital platform,” Hartt said. “The lead time from travel intention to actually going is a lot shorter than it used to be.”
That relatively short-notice planning means marketing organizations need to get potential visitors into their online platform faster and hold their attention if they want them to choose their area.
A lot of money has gone into marketing this year, more than intended. This year’s tourism budget had $210,000 for advertising. The TDC has spent $224,391 already.
Of the $40,000 promotions and public relations budget, all but $250 has been spent. The $10,000 visitor services budget has $1,682 left, and the $8,000 industry relations budget has $498 left. All of the $102,000 website budget has been spent this year, and of the $150,00 in event grants, $7,000 is left.
In all, out of the $520,000 annual budget, the TDC has just $9,855 left.
That’s actually a good thing, Hartt said, because this is the season to spend the funds and get people into the area. So far, the TDC has been successful at getting people to the area, she said, which will bring in more tourist tax revenue, and thus, more marketing funds.
The next quarterly meeting for the TDC has been set for Aug. 5, given board members schedules. Meetings are at 8:15 a.m. on meeting days, in the county commission boardroom at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.