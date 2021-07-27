Digital vaccine verification, think about this folks before accepting this. It is just a precursor of the mark that you will be forced to take by the anti-Christ before you can buy or sell and if one takes the mark, God will condemn you everlasting.
This is just another step forward that government can control you. The more freedom you give up, the more they take until you become totally controlled by a select few socialists. Total socialistic control is the end of time as we know it and when Christ returns. As democrats continue to say, never let a crisis go to waste.
Bruce Tooker
Sebring