Sunday, June 14, the wife and I went over to a local diner and had our usual delicious and well made breakfast. This was the second time we visited the diner in two weeks. As required they had the proper social distancing, but not a single employee was wearing a mask. They are only providing half the Public Protection that is needed.
As we love to have breakfast here, but I've decided not to visit the diner again until their employees act more protective of customers and start wearing masks. It is especially wearisome to those of us that are over 70 years old and the most vulnerable when infected by the COVID-19 virus.
I would urge the management to be more considerate of their customers and ensure that all employees wear masks for the duration of this epidemic.
Clay Welsh
Sebring