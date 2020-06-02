This Sunday was the first opportunity I’ve had to have a meal with family in a while. Normally I’m making meals for one or two depending on the day, and with restaurants being closed until recently, I’ve been in a little bit of a cooking rut. But this Sunday I was invited to dinner with my father, siblings and grandparents, which was a chance to change up my day-to-day routine.
Usually at family meals my grandparents will cook and the rest of us are just guests. This is usually a fine arrangement, and my grandparents always get me something to eat that fits my plant-based lifestyle. However, this time the tables were turned. My father and I decided to cook dinner, while my grandmother took care of dessert.
We decided to make veggie fried rice with protein on the side. I was put in charge of the rice, something I hadn’t had much experience in making. Something I’m specifically proud of is bringing vegan egg to replace traditional eggs in fried rice. After some time standing over the stove, stirring together the pot of rice and veggies, dinner was done and we all sat down to eat together.
For me this really showed how eating can be social. My social dinners have been few and far between, though the norm is usually just me eating a bowl of pasta on the couch. It really showed how eating together is more than just eating. It’s talking, discussing, laughing and enjoying time together, something I guess I’ve forgotten after living on my own for so long. Seeing my grandparents, father, and younger siblings together, interacting, felt nice. And it felt even better when everyone ate their fried rice without questioning “what exactly is vegan egg?”.
After dinner was, of course, dessert and coffee. My grandmother has specifically asked me what desserts were vegan to make sure I could have dessert with everyone. We decided on a Marie Callander pie, as the fruit pies are accidentally vegan. She revealed a cherry pie, complete with ice cream for those who wanted it.
As the night wound down it was suggested we play a game. I was unsure at first, since I had never played this game, Sequence, and I’m very competitive. After a little coaxing however, I relented. We split into three teams of two, and I got busy trying to form some kind of strategy, which turns out is a lot harder than it might have seemed at first.
All in all we played four games of Sequence before we had to call it quits. It was getting late, and the kids needed to go to bed soon. I packed up my stuff, said goodbye and walked out to the car. On the drive home I thought about how I had had a really good time with my family. Things couldn’t have turned out better, really. I can only hope that this is a sign that there are good things to come.