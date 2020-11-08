SEBRING — Bishop Frank J. Dewane of the Diocese of Venice of Florida has apologized to parishioners for the conduct of nine priests.
Most of them have either been removed from the priesthood or died. One who has been removed is Father Nicholas McLoughlin, who retired in April 2019 from Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park amid investigations.
The Office of the Statewide Prosecutor was looking into allegations of sexual abuse on a minor when McLoughlin served as pastor for Corpus Christi Parish in Temple Terrace from 1973 to 1982.
In its report, the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor said they cannot prosecute McLoughlin on those allegations because of the statute of limitations on such crimes.
However, a letter provided to Avon Park parishioners said that the Diocese of St. Petersburg determined that the allegations had “a semblance of truth.”
After months of investigation by the Diocese of St. Petersburg into the allegations of inappropriate behavior, the Review Board of that diocese found the accusations to be credible, his case was referred to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.
The state of Florida started an investigation in October 2018 into sexual abuse crimes in the church based on a Pennsylvania grand jury report in August 2018 that detailed 70 years of sexual abuse by clerics in that state.
It listed more than 300 priests, several of which had ties to Florida.
The report found that the Church, prior to 2002, “placed very little focus on victims and no substantial proactive policies for protecting children.”
Through inquiries and subpoenas to all Florida dioceses and the Archdiocese of Miami, the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor found that, since 2002, the church in Florida has taken steps to address the prior culture of silence and concealment.
However, the investigation also revealed not only that a multitude of patients had abused children in Florida before 2020, but Florida was one state to which the church would reassign priests who had been accused of committing such crimes in other states.
Most often, such priests got sent to the Diocese of Venice in Florida or the Archdiocese in Miami, the report states.
Florida bishops were not always told of an abuser’s history, the report said.
Allegations against McLoughlin, a.k.a. “Father Nick,” became public in November 2018 and he was put on administrative leave to allow for an objective review by the Diocese of St. Petersburg.
That same month, it was revealed that McLoughlin also was named in a lawsuit, which the Catholic Diocese of Venice paid $500,000 to settle, involving a former Port Charlotte altar boy who was molested by another priest and a boys’ choir director.
The young man claimed diocesan officials failed to prevent the abuse, according to reports at the time by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.
The priest who molested the boy was Nicholas McLoughlin’s brother, Ed McLoughlin, then assistant pastor at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church where Nicholas McLoughlin was pastor at the time.
That lawsuit claimed that the boy went to Nicholas McLoughlin in the fall of 1986 and asked for help. Nicholas McLoughlin allegedly promised to end the abuse but warned the boy of consequences if he told anyone else — an allegation Nicholas McLoughlin denied.
Ed McLoughlin was also named by the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor, and his case is also barred from prosecution by the statute of limitations.
In October 2019, The Diocese of Venice faced another lawsuit, this time from a woman who said Nicholas McLoughlin had sexually assaulted her during confession in April 2018 at Our Lady of Grace Church in Avon Park.
The incident was investigated by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, but the District 10 State Attorney’s Office did not find sufficient probable cause to file charges.
“I wish to express compassion and my continual prayer for all victims of child sexual abuse and that each receive God’s healing and peace,” Bishop Dewane said in his letter. “The harm done is grave.”
He asked forgiveness, on behalf of the church, from those harmed by clergy or others involved with the church and reaffirmed commitment to the church’s Policy for the Protection of Children, which the Statewide Prosecutor’s found is being followed.
He said the prosecutor’s report is “a sad reminder of the harm done in the past to minors by those who had been ordained to serve the church and care for the faithful.”
He ended by encouraging all who have been abused to report it to the Department of Children and Families and to the Diocesan Victim’s Assistance Coordinator if it involves clergy from the The Diocese of Venice.