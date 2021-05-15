AVON PARK — After 10 long years of working toward her Associate in Arts degree, Sara Canali of Sebring finally received her diploma as she graduated, May 11, from South Florida State College in Avon Park.
While most finish an AA degree in two years, Sara’s road to success was a little harder to steer down. She has cerebral palsy and an audio processing disorder. She was only able to take one to two classes a semester because of her disabilities and had to complete remedial classes first before starting college credits. While working on her education, she had to take a couple semesters off for two different surgeries.
She graduated from Sebring High School in 2007 with a special diploma. That was not enough for Sara. She enrolled in the GED program at SFSC and completed that program in 2010. This enabled her to continue her education at the college level.
“My cerebral palsy taught me to stay determined and not give up. I never imagined to see that I would graduate with an AA degree this May after going through obstacles from special education to GED, and now a college student,” Sara said.
Sara not only graduated but graduated with honors, Magnum Cum Laude which means an academic honorific used by educational institutions to signify that an academic degree was earned with great distinction. She also became a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society which is the international honor society of students attending open-access institutions and seeking associate degrees as well as other degrees. Sara was one of two from SFSC named by the Florida College System to the 2021 All-Florida Academic Team.
She was a member of the Art Club at SFSC and had been marketing officer since 2017. As part of the Art Club, she won an Artistic Merit Award for her typography assignment picture
Sara received the Alan C. Wesley Award from the Partners In Policymaking program that she recently completed in addition to attending college. This program is designed to teach people with disabilities and family members the power of advocacy to positively change the way people with disabilities are supported, viewed, taught, live and work.
While attending college, Sara also worked as a graphic designer for Coffee News of FLA in the Highlands County area. She was a member of Special STARS, a sports and recreational program for people with disabilities; Aktion Club of Highlands County, a civic club for adults with disabilities; Heartland Horses Equine Activities & Learning, a horseriding program for people with disabilities; Miracle League, a baseball league for people with disabilities; and participated in Ms. Wheelchair of Florida competitions.
Sara became the first person with disabilities in Special STARS and Aktion Club of Highlands County to graduate from college.
Although she accomplished this goal, she did not do it alone. Sara admitted that she needed several tutors and class assistants to help her thru college.
“SFSC provided me a class assistant. I had same person to take notes, help me transfer my stuff in backpack, reader for the tests, some helped with homework, and I was very lucky they assisted helping me with my lunch which some schools would say that’s for personal care assistants,” Sara said. “Charla Ellerker, disability specialist counselor at SFSC, would step in when my class assistants were absent or when I didn’t have one at all and stayed with me throughout the semester”
Sara stated it was hard to find good tutors and class assistants since the pay was minimum wage. Because of her auditory processing disorder, it made it difficult for her to follow an instructor who spoke too fast. Notetaking software programs were also difficult for her to follow. For two years she took advantage of the Federal TRIO program, educational opportunity outreach programs designed to motivate and support students from disadvantaged backgrounds, until the program lost grant funding.
In addition to all the tutors and assistants, it was Sara’s grandparents Tom and Jane Canali who stood by her side to help her through this process. Jane was there to help find tutors and assistants as well as taking care of Sara’s personal care needs since she lives at their home. Both served as drivers when needed. Tom and Jane have been Sara’s primary caregivers since she was a small child when her mother passed away. She never knew her father.
Two years ago, Sara’s dreams were almost shattered when her grandmother had to go in for open heart surgery. Not sure who would take care of her during this crisis, Sara’s fight instinct kicked in and she made calls to her state support coordinator to help her find personal care assistants to come to her home while her grandmother healed.
“I never imagine that I would graduate with an AA degree and thankful that my grandparents are here to be able see that,” Sara said.
“She is unstoppable,” Jane said. “She is like the Energizer Bunny that just keeps going.”
Before she even walked across the stage to get her AA degree, Sara was already applying to several universities to further her education to reach her ultimate dream to attend Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., to be a music writer. She was inspired by singer/songwriter Brad Paisley who also went to Belmont.
“I didn’t get accepted in the songwriting program, but I did get accepted in the music business for Bachelor of Arts,” Sara said.
She has been in contact with the Agency for Persons With Disabilities, the CDC+ Medicaid Wavier Program and the university to learn how they can help her achieve her goal. She can be a resident of Florida and attend the university if they can find agencies in Tennessee to provide assistance.
“However, with COVID and dealing with health issues, we will take time to come up with a better plan to transition going to school on campus,” Sara said. “In the meantime, I’ll be taking online classes at Belmont University for now and possibly be a transient student here in schools here in Florida to earn credits for Belmont at the same time working on graphic design in certificate program. I just haven’t decided what school yet for graphic design certificate program.”
In addition to helping others with disabilities to overcome barriers, Sara is striving for more independence by setting a goal to learn to live on her own.
“I am working on getting a place of my own as my goal which is part of the transition.” Sara said. “One step at a time as I climb up the ladder of my dreams. After learning over the years, now I know it’s possible to dream big and make it happen. The secret is never give up.”