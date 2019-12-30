FORT MYERS — It was a week before Christmas when Crystal Roberts returned to her Southward Village apartment and found she was homeless.
She was locked out, all of her possessions removed and hauled away —where, she did not know.
Intellectually disabled with chronic bronchitis, the mother of one missed a rent payment because the person in charge of her disability check spent the money.
For that, Roberts said, the Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers evicted her, leaving her on the streets without a wallet, phone or change of clothes.
Residents of the public housing complex say she is not alone: The housing authority, which manages Southward Village, is evicting unprecedented numbers of people.
“They are going after everybody because they want to tear this place down,” said Theresa Ewan, who was served a 30-day eviction notice after a year at Southward Village. Before that she and her veteran boyfriend were homeless, living in a van.
Disabled by spinal fluid on the brain that causes migraines and eventual blindness, Ewan had missed one appointment to renew her lease because she was bedridden, she said, and was late to the second.
Such is the stress of eviction that Ewan’s next door neighbor, a disabled senior who picked up trash around the complex to help make his rent, suffered a massive stroke a few days after receiving his notice, she said.
“I’m terrified. I have nowhere to go,” she said. “I think they don’t want to pay out all that money for us to go someplace else.”
Ewan was referring to the fact that tenants of public housing must be re-housed if their building is torn down. While the federal government can give them vouchers to relocate elsewhere, the local housing agency must pay their moving costs.
Since Marcia Davis took the reins in January, evictions have spiked sharply over 2018’s numbers across all housing authority properties, public records show.
“The appearance of an increase can be attributed to lease enforcement actions …, “ Davis said. “We comply with all federal and state laws as well as compliance with our policies.”
The director denied her agency would do anything such as what Roberts reported about her eviction.
Still, fear and mistrust hang in the air at this public housing site — the city’s oldest —where Davis embarked on a transformation plan four months ago.
Her agency’s aim is not only to replace the aging, mauve-colored duplexes with mixed income housing, but to attract private investors to the surrounding neighborhood.
The redevelopment plan includes replacing Southward’s subsidized units, adding other affordable housing, and phasing in affordable options for seniors.
Davis reassured, “All of the residents living onsite must be offered comparable housing of their choice.”
Southward Village residents who attended Davis’ planning meetings say they were told not all of them will be invited to return when it’s redeveloped.
“They’re going to rehouse everyone and bring certain people back who ‘fit’ their requirements,” said Shereane Siriaque, who recently received notice of a lease violation; a potential first step on the road to a public housing eviction.
“Credit, background, criminal history — they’re checking everything like they did when we first moved in. If you have felonies or anything like that, you can’t return,” Siriaque said.
The single mother of four waited five years for public housing; years that included time in an Immokalee homeless shelter. ‘An unidentified man’ accused her of having visitors staying with her longer than allowed, Southward Village management told her.
“So before moving us, they’re evicting us,” she said.