No new library. No improvements to our old library. Let’s leave it the way it is, and where it is. Don’t change anything.
This is what four out of five of our county commissioners decided last Friday.
What a disappointment!
With four newly elected commissioners, I thought maybe Highlands County would make some much needed improvements around here. Well, not the library.
Even though the city CRA was willing to give the county a bigger building, free, and $600,000 the commissioners said no.
Even though the study by the county library staff determined that the library would need much more space in the future, the commissioners said no.
What an opportunity missed.
The total project was estimated to cost about $2 million. The CRA was willing to pay for about half of that. So for about a million dollars, the county would have gotten a brand new bigger and updated library. It would have taken us more into the digital age. It also would have expanded the services the library could have offered. But because a few old-timers don’t want to change anything around here, we can’t move forward.
And by the way, to maintain the existing library building, the county is about to spend $300,000 just to repair the roof. And more repairs are on the way.
So the survey taken by the library staff indicated that about 80% of the 149 people that responded like the current location. That question stood alone. As with any survey, it depends on how the questions are worded as to how people answer. I wonder what the response would have been if the question had been worded like this, “Would you rather have a bigger, better, newer library that offers more services a few blocks away or the same old library where it is?” That answer would be interesting.
Over the next 10 to 20 years the county will probably spend close to a million dollars to maintain the current library. It could have had a brand new renovated building for about the same money that would not have needed repairs for 20 years.
A large part of the motivation to move the library is to better utilize the waterfront area by the lake. A study is presently underway to determine what everyone wants there. I sincerely hope that we can look to the future of Sebring and not just get stuck in the past by the voices that scream loud against change.
Maybe some of the younger generations will voice their opinions as to what they would like for the future of Sebring. Though we don’t want to forget the past, we don’t need to live there.
