FEMA PHOTO/LAMEEN WITTER

A FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team member provides registration services for Hurricane Ian survivors at the Disaster Resource Center located at the Lakes Regional Library.

 FEMA PHOTO/LAMEEN WITTER

SEBRING — FEMA will open a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) today at 9 a.m. at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center at 4509 George Blvd. The DRC will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is no closing date currently.

At FEMA’s DRC, you can apply for assistance. You can still apply by phone at 800-621-3362, by mobile app or register online at disasterassistance.org. At a DRC, you can learn about assistance programs available; check the status of your application; find housing/rental assistance information and understand determination letters from FEMA.

Recommended for you