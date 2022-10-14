SEBRING — FEMA will open a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) today at 9 a.m. at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center at 4509 George Blvd. The DRC will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is no closing date currently.
At FEMA’s DRC, you can apply for assistance. You can still apply by phone at 800-621-3362, by mobile app or register online at disasterassistance.org. At a DRC, you can learn about assistance programs available; check the status of your application; find housing/rental assistance information and understand determination letters from FEMA.
FEMA spokesperson Renee Bafalis recommends going in person to apply to form a repertoire with someone. She said once they get to know you, they become your advocate. FEMA personnel can explain why a denial was given and determine how to appeal the decision.
Bafalis said you can appeal as many times as you like. Most of the denials have been because the homeowner’s insurance adjusters have not filed their report. FEMA will not pay for an item the insurance will.
Plan your visit to the DRC by bringing your (homeowners) insurance policy and the claim number if there has been one given already. Take photos of the damage to your property. Bring a photo identification and proof of residency (utility bill), especially if the addresses on your ID and home do not match. Bring an insurance determination letter as FEMA will not cover items the homeowners insurance is covering.
It’s important to keep all receipts of items you have bought to fix (tarps, etc.). You will need to give them to your insurance adjuster or FEMA inspector.