Disciplining the body

Yoga requires disciplining the mind and body for positive results with a precise goal. “Discipline” is a method to achieve physical, mental and emotional transformation. Yoga requires concentration to move beyond limitations that begin in the mind. Goals are created based on an honest assessment of these perceived limitations. A yoga instructor is a facilitator to assist the individual to work on overcoming mental and physical limitations to achieve health goals.
An individual yoga practice begins with an honest evaluation of habits such as diet, movement or lack of it and a practice to transform negative habits. Yoga is a positive discipline of postures to establish proactive habit patterns that fit individual needs. Implementing transformation is chemical (food/diet), mental and physical that requires an objective and a goal on how to meet those fresh, new objectives. Yoga is not a cure all, but a new beginning that requires positive goals, an inward study of the body and mind and ways to initiate a positive transformation.
Today, we begin with familiar yoga postures such as “Warrior Two.” Start by standing in Tadasana or Mountain Pose, standing tall, tailbone tucked forward in alignment with the spine, arms extended down by the thighs, neck long and chin parallel to the floor. The legs are tight with thighs turned slightly inward, flat feet centered straight forward on all four sides of each foot. When the thighs are tightened and turned slightly inward, the back and buttocks are also tightened. The next step is to mentally travel up the spine from the feet and align it all the way through the top of the head. This is how to stand tall.
Initiating the next step in alignment for Warrior Pose requires concentration on keeping the body centered. Step the right leg straight out to the side, keep the core of the body centered over the perineum. Both arms are lengthened to the left and right straight out from the shoulders. Beginning on the right side, bend the knee and turn the head to the right. The right knee is bent over a straight calf and ankle. The left leg remains long and extended on the left side, foot pointed forward. Visualize the full posture of Warrior Pose and hold it for several minutes to center and balance the core for prime results. As you hold the pose, make small adjustments for improved alignment as you deeply inhale and exhale through the nose.
After holding the pose on one side for a few minutes, turn the body forward, keeping the arms and legs extended wide with a centered long neck. When you are satisfied with your alignment into Warrior Pose, step or jump the legs together into Tadasana. To transition into the next posture, bend forward from the waist and hold each bent arm to the elbow. Bow forward from the waist and rest before slowly rising back into Tadasana.
With a calm mind, take a mental inventory of the body and relax. Warrior Pose can assist you in determining present limitations of your flexibility so you can focus on alleviating tightness and improve oxygen circulation of the blood throughout the body.
