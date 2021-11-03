LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Art League invited Sally Lemke to teach a three hour paint class last Friday at the Snyder Center for the Arts. The results were amazing.
Danny Lewis signed up because he never painted anything in his life and wanted to give it a try. Burt Pritchett enjoyed a previous class and came back for more. Randy Hurst is a wood carver but wanted to create something with a brush instead of a knife. Kim Hardesty came because “I just felt it was time to get out of the house.” They were joined by board member Ernestie Bell and Linda Childs, who coordinates the classes.
The potential artists came for different reasons but they replicated a painting originally done by teaching artist Lemke. Each final masterpiece was a bit different. Lemke, whose motto is “Lay it (the paint) and love it,” confirmed a truth to artistry “that everyone has a different interpretation, a different style,” which is revealed in their work.
Her sailboat painting had the horizon filled with vibrant colors. It looked like a real challenge to the attendees, but with step-by-step instruction, the new artists went with the flow and their creations began to come alive. All the color mixes made each person’s piece interesting.
Lemke explained why the focal point of a painting should always be off center and why one never wants the horizon line to be in the center of the piece. She taught them how to develop movement on the boat’s sail. The new artists actually were able to make the sails appear like they were blowing in the wind.
When one of the guests felt they made a big error, Lemke assured that “mistakes are what makes art wonderful.” She taught them how to sweep with their brushes, how to mix various colors and how to tap, tap and tap their brushes on the canvas to create a moving appearance on the sailboat’s lines (ropes if you are not a sailor.).
She told them, “You want a wild sky. And blend in those yellows.” Finally she instructed how to make the last strokes to complete their work. Each signed their work and dated it.
Lemke told them in closing, “A good artist always stands back to admire their work.” That filled the room with prideful new artists all anxious to head home to show their families their newly discovered talent.
Lemke will teach a class again Nov. 12 and Dec. 17. The Lake Placid Art League is at 127 Dal Hall Blvd. in Lake Placid. They are opened Tuesdays with painting classes held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and wood carving from 12-2 p.m. They are open Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for wood carving. Someone is there to help you tap into your inner artist. All you need to start is a desire to learn. The Art League number is 863-465-0611.