In the First Amendment in the Bill of Rights, it explicitly states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
Three important freedoms are mentioned here: the freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and the freedom to petition the government to address grievances. I use each of these freedoms respectively to talk to others about my political views, to write in this newspaper on a weekly basis, and to discuss with our local officials about possible improvements to our great community. In section one of the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution, these rights granted to citizens of our nation are protected within the boundaries of United States jurisdiction without due process of law. Therefore, being a United States citizen, I have every Constitutional basis and legal right to be voicing my opinions in my weekly column.
Considering this, I cannot help but be surprised that somebody older than me would be discrediting me simply because of my age. On multiple occasions, it has been written that I should just write for my nonexistent school newspaper and that I should no longer be allowed to write in this respected newspaper. However, this raises the question of what I would be doing without this column. Would those who wish my tenure at the Highlands News-Sun come to an end rather me stay home and watch Netflix? Would they wish that I should simply complain about the issues of this county on social media instead of being a productive citizen and advocating for change? It is here that those who have been writing recently about me should truly begin to think about their answers.
I could have not accepted the blessing that this weekly column is, I could have not chosen to speak at various governmental meetings, and I could have not formed my own political opinions, but what kind of person does that make me? Instead of being a productive citizen through advocating, I just become nothing more than a person who complains on social media. This does not pertain solely to myself, but my generation as a whole. If you are constantly removing my generation from the discussion, what kind of message are you wanting to send? Especially if you have children of your own, do you expect them to stay silent and look to someone older to solve their problems? It is this mindset that will cause problems for the future leaders of this country, not people like myself who want to take initiative.
At the end of the day, I am not writing to aggravate anybody or to gain a person’s hatred. I am writing to start a discussion about the topics that interest me the most. I have had fact-based conversations with the most hard-line conservatives and plenty of liberals over the topics I write about, and I am glad to have had them. I am able to learn experiences of others that I otherwise would not have learned about and it allows me to make sure my opinions are rock solid. This weekly column has allowed me to learn, grow as a person, and gain an immense amount of knowledge about our community. As long as my superiors allow me to and as long as I have not gone off to college yet, I will proudly continue to write here and not in my nonexistent school newspaper.
Miguel Arceo is a student-athlete at Sebring High School.