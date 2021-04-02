Discussion needs to start
I have seen many “Viewpoint” editorial cartoons that I disagreed with their message, but Monday’s March 29, 2021 cartoon was disgusting. Days after another mass shooting you decided to run a cartoon that rather than fostering a logical discussion regarding the use of guns, made the use of guns a political issue.
I believe that most Americans whatever the political leanings recognize that mass shootings have become an American fester.
Until gun owners, non-gun owners, the NRA and both sides of the political aisle sit down and have a logical “discussion” to address the issue of guns in the wrong hands the problem will only grow. Starting a “discussion” by pointing fingers and name calling does not work.
Wesley Jerome
Avon Park