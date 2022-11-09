For the gardener that hopes their plants will take care of themselves, we may have found your niche! These plants come in all shapes, sizes, and colors and the ease of growing them cannot be matched. If you are someone that overwaters your plants, they may not be for you though. We’d like to show you more at our Annual Nov. 19 Garden Festival and Plant Sale. We are offering a class to teach you about these easy-to-care-for plants, and you’ll take home your own dish garden creation.
The plants I am referring to are, of course, succulents. If you aren’t sure what succulents are, they are basically any plant with fleshy stems or leaves that hold water within the plant. These types of plants can do well with very little watering.
From the Desert Rose, with its fleshy trunk and striking flowers to the cactus with its thorny persona and its durable nature, succulents come in many forms. They have other names like sedum, kalanchoe, echeveria, agave, aloe, and crassula, just to name a few. You might be familiar with common names like burros’ tail, hen and chicks, and jade plant. What they all have in common is they don’t need too much water and like vegetable plants, most do best with at least 4-6 hours of sunlight. Many are sensitive to cold, but others can be cold-hardy. One thing they mostly have in common is they make great container plants.
At the class, you’ll be supplied with a 10-inch terracotta-colored pot and soil. You’ll pick three plants to place in your pot and we’ll have an assortment of rocks, shells, and figurines to add to your creation. Best of all you’ll take home all the knowledge you need to take care of your garden creation and ways to propagate and make more plants.
Call the extension office at 863 402-6540. They’ll help you get registered and answer your questions. We are also offering an orchid class that day also. Even if you don’t want to come to classes, you’ll want to come to our Garden Festival. There, the Master Gardener Volunteers will be selling plants they have grown all year. We also will have more than 60 vendors, musicians to entertain, food trucks, a silent auction, and a raffle. You’ll want to make attending an annual tradition. The festival takes place at the Bert J Harris Jr. Agricultural Center at 4509 George Blvd and runs from 9-3 on Saturday, November 19th.
David Austin is the UF/IFAS Extension residential horticulture agent and Master Gardener volunteer coordinator in Highlands County. You can follow him on his Facebook page, Hometown Gardener.