Succulents can do well with very little watering.

 COURTESY PHOTO/DAVID AUSTIN

For the gardener that hopes their plants will take care of themselves, we may have found your niche! These plants come in all shapes, sizes, and colors and the ease of growing them cannot be matched. If you are someone that overwaters your plants, they may not be for you though. We’d like to show you more at our Annual Nov. 19 Garden Festival and Plant Sale. We are offering a class to teach you about these easy-to-care-for plants, and you’ll take home your own dish garden creation.

The plants I am referring to are, of course, succulents. If you aren’t sure what succulents are, they are basically any plant with fleshy stems or leaves that hold water within the plant. These types of plants can do well with very little watering.

