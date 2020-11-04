There’s one dynamic that has controlled America from its inception, and its design is in the Constitution: it’s the desire of our wealthy elite to avoid any government controls, as well as their avoidance of paying taxes.
Wall Street and the banks have historically privatized gains while socializing their losses, as ‘we the people’ repeatedly bail them out. Thus, ours is an economic system of ‘socialism for the rich,’ capitalism, and the bill, for the rest of us.
But the wealthy capitalists, who own corporate media and our politicians, lie and mislead you to be frightened of the fake ‘socialism’ of progressive democrats who would tax them, and not bail them out, see; and they know they can easily pull the wool over the eyes of the miseducated, naive and gullible.
Progressive social democrats believe in progressive taxation, for increasing taxation on the wealthy, not on the working classes, regardless of what fear-mongering, lying, corporate stooges will tell you.
America is an oligarchy where all the costs and R & D are born by society, while all the greed, benefits and profits are privatized into the hands of a select few and their stockholders, who avoid any transparency or accountability.
The oligarchs ‘divide and rule’ the people (always have) as ‘we the people’ (who have nothing in common with them, Rep or Dem) fight over the same social issues for decades on end; but it’s only a diversion, a trick, to prevent our drawing-back the curtain and realizing who’s pulling the strings while robbing our treasury blind.
But the oligarchs are never held accountable because Americans refuse to see them hiding behind the curtain; so they do whatever they please, as the law rarely touches them, for they own the judges too. They despise democracy, and are obviously playing monopoly, trying to reach that ‘too big to fail’ threshold of corporate welfare.
Ya’ gotta keep ‘em dumb, in the dark, and scared, to rob them all blind: 40 years of bailouts, tax-cuts for, and subsidizing, the rich, while deficits and the debt correspondingly skyrocketed; $25 trillion of debt greedily stolen from the unrepresented future. And leaving them an environmental crisis as well; which Exxon’s scientists knew, nearly a half century ago, that global warming would occur, but ignored it for profits’ sake.
Our cities and states are going broke, while Wall Street’s enjoying record high indexes (completely detached from the real economy), because Congress recently stole $2 trillion from ‘we the people’s treasury’ and gave it to banks and corporations. While tens of millions of American’s will soon be evicted, have lost their jobs, their healthcare, and soon thereafter, their homes.
As The Fed continues to feed the ravenous banks with free money, as they blow up another derivative bubble that’s soon to burst, and the insiders who sell off their stocks before that happens, win.
$17 trillion was stolen from the people in ’08, plus the other $25 trillion in debt: whatta’ heist. And the documentary, “Inside Job,” exposing the robbery, even won an Oscar, but no justice has yet come about?
And there’s no justice because ours is a government of, by and for the rich, which fuels the populist disgust that got Trump elected. Compounded by Obama’s not prosecuting the bankers who robbed the people; which unwisely created great contempt towards Democrats.
Reaganomics reestablished the belief that market forces should be relied upon to steer our nation, while deregulating everything, and drastically reducing taxes on the wealthy. And how has that worked out? The consequence of that insanity lead to an evil contempt for the future: a $25 trillion debt, historic economic injustice, social injustice and inequality, environmental collapse, and the highest incarceration rate in the world.
How many times must a deregulated Wall Street self-destruct until we realize that these casino-capitalists shouldn’t be controlling anything, let alone our economy? The way to fix this mess is for our government to regulate these devils who only care about money; but the problem is that the wealthy knaves openly bribe and own both parties.
So the only way to rid our government of this “legalized bribery and normalized corruption,” as Cornel West puts it, is to publicly finance our elections, which would reduce the campaign season to, a sane, three months. And produce representatives of ‘the people’ primarily concerned with ‘the common good,’ instead of what we have now, which is one ‘corporate party’ with two corrupted wings – Dems being the lesser of two evils.
Mark Zembower is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.