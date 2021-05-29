SEBRING — Since the McMahon family was displaced this past weekend by a house fire, one of their children has been camping on site, waiting for two of their cats to return home.
Other than that, the family has stayed with relatives since Saturday’s fire, looking for a rental home or apartment, which has been hard to find in Highlands County. Thursday afternoon found Ron McMahon heading to meet with a realtor in Polk County to see rental properties up there.
“All the realtors in Highlands County have told me the rentals are gone as soon as they get them,” Ron McMahon chuckled.
He’s thankful for the outpouring of support from the community, he said. Right now, he and his children don’t need any more clothes. Anyone who wants to drop off furniture for them, he said, may want to wait until he has a home to put them in.
No one was home at 4:15 p.m. Saturday when their single-story home in the 1800 block of Gardenia Road caught fire, off Lakewood Road. Fire crews deployed from Sun ‘N Lake Station 7, Sun ‘N Lakes South Station 41, Leisure Lakes Station 30 and Placid Lakes Station 39, with assistance from Avon Park and Sebring city fire departments.
Battalion Chief 1 also deployed along with West Sebring Tanker 10, redirected from the landfill fire. Units had to get water from the YMCA hydrant at Hammock Road.
The house was a total loss. Initial reports were that the fire could have started in the laundry room, but the Florida Division of the State Fire Marshal has been called in to consult.
All members of the family were safe from harm, except for two of the family’s four cats, which did not survive. The other two cats escaped but have not yet returned home. Anyone who sees the cats — one is solid black and the other is black and white with a mostly black face — is asked to call 863-214-6783 or 863-273-5698.
People who want to help the family may also make a monetary deposit at Mid-Florida Credit Union into the account named “Ron McMahon House Fire Donation.”