Disrespect for our military
“No mission accomplished,” Joseph Biden (07/08/2021). Gut wrenching, spineless words spoken by our weak commander and chief that tore at the hearts of our American soldiers of the Afghanistan War, their parents, spouses and children. A 20-year war. Our soldiers sacrificed unthinkable warfare in a country with an unforgivable mountainous terrain and a people of a primitive archaic culture. A war that mutilated our soldiers with burns and scars that will forever disfigure them. A war where soldiers, many now paraplegics, rely on prosthetics and wheelchairs due to loss of limbs. A war that took soldiers’ minds suffering from traumatic brain injuries and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Mr. Biden, as our commander and chief, you put a knife into the heart of every American soldier who has fought for their country. You see sir, soldiers win the battles. All missions accomplished. Politics, poor judgments by our government leaders with conflicts in decision making with military strategists devastates winning a campaign/war.
Mr. Biden, you sir, need to apologize to every veteran and their family who served their country.
Mr. Biden, it is time you step down as our commander and chief. You are not a veteran.
You do not understand combat nor do you understand military culture. You do not respect nor appreciate the American soldier.
Shame on you, Mr. Biden.
Carolanne Jordan
Avon Park