SEBRING — Principals have been meeting with district administrators online this week in preparation for starting virtual school for all School Board of Highlands County students on March 30.
“We have been meeting virtually; We have been able to communicate back and forth; We get updates to them very quickly,” said Superintendent Brenda Longshore.
There were 10 or less principals in a room with four rooms used across the district, she said. They will be using the same technique with their faculties on Monday.
So there will be 10 or less in any open space and they will be using the virtual meetings with their faculties and staff as well as email and those types of things, but if they want to do something as a group they will do it virtually, Longshore said.
They planned to test having all principals connected today in a “Google hangout” to check the capacity for that type of work, she said.
The teachers will be creating virtual classrooms all week next week as they work to be ready to serve the district’s students on March 30.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said all of the meetings they are doing now are done on the telephone or on Google hangout.
“Even for our meeting here today for our own staff, we split up into different groups, smaller groups, in different meeting rooms telephonically with Google hangout.
Lonshore said she sent out a memo and a short video on Thursday to all staff as they look forward to Monday. She wants to communicate well with staff and ease some of their anxiety as they start this new model of instruction.
Concerning online instruction, the district states it has distributed over 140 hotspots, through the 1Million Project, to district high school students to access digital resources.
The district is investigating partnerships with service providers to provide internet access to students while schools are closed.
District students in grades six through 12 already have a district provided mobile device. Students in grades three through five will be issued a district provided Chromebook that they will take home.
On Tuesday State Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced that all public and private K-12 and career and technical center campuses are closed through April 15, 2020.
Schools are encouraged to operate virtually or through other non-classroom-based means to the greatest extent possible to implement distance learning.