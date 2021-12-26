In this month’s Superintendent’s Corner, I will recognize some of our outstanding educators and school-related employees and share a little about our Teacher of the Year and School-Related Employee of the Year, whom we recognize annually. Schools select a Teacher and School-Related Employee of the Year, and those dedicated staff members are celebrated at their site. Overall district winners are chosen from these school-level honorees.
During the week before break, we visited every school over the course of three days, celebrating this year’s school-level honorees. We ended our travels on the final afternoon with surprise stops at the Kindergarten Learning Center to announce our District-Wide Teacher of the Year and at Lake Placid Elementary to recognize our District-Wide School-Related Employee of the Year.
Our Teacher of the Year is Linda Freeland. Mrs. Freeland has taught kindergarten in Highlands County for 48 years, the last 15 at the Kindergarten Learning Center. Mrs. Freeland has dedicated her entire career to teaching kindergartners and inspires everyone she encounters. She displays the same passion, energy, and excitement today as she did 48 years ago when she began teaching. I am so thankful Mrs. Freeland has dedicated her life to pouring so richly into our Highlands County students and families!
At Lake Placid Elementary School, we announced Martha Acevedo as our School-Related Employee of the Year. Mrs. Acevedo joined the School Board of Highlands County family 22 years ago, and for the last 21 years, she has served as the ELL paraprofessional at Lake Placid Elementary. She helps students learn the English language, and she celebrates milestones with them while she encourages them to reach their goals. Mrs. Acevedo is also a tremendous support to families and touches many lives in the Lake Placid community.
A long-time supporter of our school district, MidFlorida Credit Union, presented the Teacher of the Year with a check for $5,000 and the School-Related Employee of the Year a check for $2,500. MidFlorida has been sponsoring the awards for 17 years, and we are sincerely thankful for our partnership with them. I appreciate William Allbritton and Susan Hodo from MidFlorida Credit Union for joining my team for the big announcements and celebrating our district-wide winners.
We are blessed with generous sponsors from our community who help honor our award winners from each school each year. Many of these sponsors are long-time supporters of this event and make it possible to present each honoree with a special trophy, a unique shirt presented only to honorees, and a financial award as a token of appreciation for their impact on our students. I also want to say a heartfelt thank you to the Highlands New-Sun, who each year graciously publishes a beautiful special section showcasing all those recognized. Look for that section in the Jan. 21st edition of the newspaper.
The following sponsors make celebrating our teachers with these recognitions possible: Alan Jay Automotive Network, Robert J. Barben, Bill Jarrett Ford, AdventHealth, Glades Electric Cooperative, Heartland National Bank, Highlands Urgent Care, James Hendrie, McClure and Lobozo, MidFlorida Credit Union, Duke Energy, Publix Supermarkets, Reynolds Fruit, Highlands County Retired Educators, Richard Farmer, South Florida State College Foundation, Suncoast Credit Union, Tim Sheehan, Wally Cox and the Highlands News-Sun.
Visiting the winners at each site and celebrating the district winners was a joyful way to close out 2021. With its challenges, we have seen success stories in our classrooms this past year because of dedicated individuals like those we honored last week. Teachers and staff in every school share the same desire to change the lives of children.
Again, congratulations to our Teacher of the Year, Linda Freeland, and our School-Related Employee of the Year, Martha Acevedo. I also congratulate all school winners and thank them for their service to our children.
I hope your Christmas and holiday season have been wonderful. I wish you a New Year of health and happiness.
District Overall Winners: Linda Freeland – Teacher of the Year and Martha Acevedo – School-Related Employee of the Year.
District Principal of the Year: Rick Kogelschatz — Cracker Trail Elementary.
District Assistant Principal of the Year: Sarah Brooker- Cracker Trail Elementary.
Kindergarten Learning Center: Linda Freeland – Teacher of the Year and Patricia Smith – School-Related Employee of the Year.
Avon Elementary: Daisy Ramirez – Teacher of the Year and Traci Martin – School-Related Employee of the Year.
Cracker Trail Elementary: Andrea White – Teacher of the Year and Stephen Hagen – School-Related Employee of the Year.
Fred Wild Elementary: Kaitlyn Randall – Teacher of the Year and Luz “Adriana” Duncan – School-Related Employee of the Year.
Lake Country Elementary: Donna Nitz – Teacher of the Year and Yadira “Gabby” Barajas – School-Related Employee of the Year.
Lake Placid Elementary: Melinda Whitney – Teacher of the Year and Martha Acevedo – School-Related Employee of the Year.
Memorial Elementary: Anamarie Colon – Teacher of the Year and Michael “Scot” Mullins – School-Related Employee of the Year.
Park Elementary: Amy Ferguson – Teacher of the Year and Naseem Ali Karmally – School-Related Employee of the Year.
Sun’ n Lake Elementary: Christin Saunders – Teacher of the Year and Steven Halkias – School-Related Employee of the Year.
Woodlawn Elementary: Debra Thompson – Teacher of the Year and April Baucom – School-Related Employee of the Year.
Avon Park Middle: Hannah Schroeder – Teacher of the Year and Vanessa DeJesus – School-Related Employee of the Year.
Hill-Gustat Middle: Patricia Portis – Teacher of the Year.
Lake Placid Middle: Nancy Maze – Teacher of the Year and Nicole Hansen – School-Related Employee of the Year.
Sebring Middle: Courtney Germaine – Teacher of the Year and Deshawndra “Dee Dee” Vassel – School-Related Employee of the Year.
Avon Park High: Whitney Meeks – Teacher of the Year and Jonathan Ethridge – School-Related Employee of the Year.
Lake Placid High: Sharla Elliott – Teacher of the Year and Belinda Hodge – School-Related Employee of the Year.
District Office: Frannie Gillilan – Teacher of the Year and Stephanie Taylor – School-Related Employee of the Year.
Highlands Virtual School: Micah Taylor – Teacher of the Year and Tina Farless – School-Related Employee of the Year.
Transportation Department: Amanda Thomas – School-Related Employee of the Year.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is Superintendent of Schools for Highlands County.