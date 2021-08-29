We have completed the first three weeks of school, and like in other districts across the state and nation, we have experienced success and faced challenges. The teachers, staff, administrators, students and families of Highlands County have done an amazing job rising to these challenges, and I want to extend my sincere appreciation to everyone. To the community, I also want to thank you for your ongoing support of our schools and students.
Communication during this time is critical. We receive calls and emails regarding pandemic-related matters, of course, but we also receive numerous contacts covering a wide variety of school and district issues.
As you can imagine, two-way communication in a district that serves over 12,000 students and thousands of more stakeholders can be difficult. In our ongoing effort to be responsive, last week, we introduced a new way for parents, employees and community members to engage with district leaders and for the district to serve the community better. Let’s Talk!, an online customer service solution from K12 Insight, is now available on the School Board of Highlands County (www2.highlands.k12.fl.us/) website.
Our District Strategic Plan includes a priority goal to improve two-way communication with the community we serve and with our employees. By introducing Let’s Talk!, we’ve made it easier for parents, faculty, staff and community members to reach out with questions or concerns, to know that their comments will reach the appropriate department, and receive a timely, accurate response.
With Let’s Talk!, anyone can submit a question, comment or concern 24 hours a day, seven days a week, from any computer, tablet or smartphone. Submissions sent using Let’s Talk! automatically route to appropriate staff for follow-up. Nationwide, this communication tool is used by over 30,000 school administrators to increase communication both internally and with the public.
To start a conversation, visit the School Board of Highlands County website and click on “Contact Us” in the menu bar, which will open our Let’s Talk! page where users can choose from a menu of District Office departments to send their questions or comments. Users enter the subject of their conversation, a thorough description, and can even add attachments. Though we ask that users select their role (Student, Parent/Guardian, Employee, Community Member), they may still choose to remain anonymous. If a follow-up call or email is desired, the user then provides us their name, email and phone number. We promise to respond within three days or sooner.
We know that people are on the move in today’s busy world, so to make reaching out to us even more accessible, users can download the Let’s Talk! mobile app and, when prompted, sign up using our School Board of Highlands County ID- HC3380 to get the conversation started. The app is available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.
In my role as Superintendent of Highlands Count Schools, I have the opportunity to speak to many organizations, civic groups, and individuals, and it is expressed to me how important communication is to everyone. We hope that the addition of Let’s Talk! to the existing variety of communication pathways we utilize makes it easy for community members to reach out anytime, from anywhere, and for the district to provide a timely and direct response. I encourage readers to use this new tool to communicate with us, to continue to look for my Superintendent’s Corner here in the Highlands New-Sun, and to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and by downloading the School Board of Highlands County app.
The health, safety and success of our entire school community are important. By having a new, dedicated space to reach out to the district and receive a response about whatever is on your mind, we hope to continue proving to our stakeholders that we are available, responsive, and eager to meet the needs of the students, families and community we serve.
For more information about Let’s Talk!, please contact the School Board of Highlands County MIS Director Darrell Layfield at 863-471-5555.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is superintendent of the Highlands County School District.