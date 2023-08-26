The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration meteorologists are busy watching several areas of the tropics. Very warm waters in the Atlantic Basin are providing fuel for storm formation.
A broad, disorganized area of low pressure is producing showers and thunderstorms east of the Yucatan Peninsula is on NOAA’s radar, literally and figuratively. Conditions are favorable in the Northwestern Caribbean Sea for formation of a tropical depression this weekend/early next week.
NOAA Meteorologist Ali Davis said this area, labeled “Disturbance 1,” is hard to track right now because it’s disorganized.
Although there are several areas NOAA is watching, Disturbance 1 is the most likely to impact the United States and/or Florida. In general, officials agree there will be some development. The chances of formation have increased as this week has progressed. As of Friday morning, the chances Disturbance 1 will form within 48 hours is still rated as low, at 30%, but up from 10% the previous day.
In addition, the chances of formation over the week are high at 70%, which is also up from the previous day.
While there are several factors to increase the chance of forming, there is some wind shear that could help quell formation. The fact remains, this is an area to keep an eye on. No matter how weak or strong the storm ends up being, Davis said Florida could feel its impacts on Tuesday or Wednesday.
At the very least there will be rain showers and thunderstorms from the Nature Coast, along the west coast of Florida to about Fort Myers, Davis said. Much of the coast is experiencing a drought, so the area will get some beneficial rain.
Here in Highlands County, there is an increased chance of rains and thunderstorms on Tuesday (70-80%). On Wednesday, chances increase slightly to 80%.
News Service of Florida reported Friday that Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed the state Division of Emergency Management to prepare for the storm that could affect Florida next week.