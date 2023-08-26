tropics map

A map showing the potential storm tracks for a seven-day period.

 COURTESY NOAA

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration meteorologists are busy watching several areas of the tropics. Very warm waters in the Atlantic Basin are providing fuel for storm formation.

A broad, disorganized area of low pressure is producing showers and thunderstorms east of the Yucatan Peninsula is on NOAA’s radar, literally and figuratively. Conditions are favorable in the Northwestern Caribbean Sea for formation of a tropical depression this weekend/early next week.

