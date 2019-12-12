On Dec 9, 2019 the editorial page had several misleading items. The first was the political cartoon by Matson about the Joe Biden encounter with a ? [sic] Democrat voter. The paper the voter was holding in the cartoon said Hunter Biden “questions.” When I watched the encounter they were “accusations.” False accusations at that. If someone makes derogatory accusations about me or my family I may do more than just call them “a damn liar.”
The second misleading item was a view that Second Amendment Sanctuary was needed. The writer, after degrading anyone who disagreed with him as ridiculous slanderous, misbegotten, decided to compare guns to hammers being one in the same. Poor misbegotten sole [sic] that I am in my 74 years of life I have seen hammers used to build and construct. Guns on the other hand were used to kill and destroy. The only purpose of a gun is to kill, for whatever reason. Not quite the same.
Arlene Tuck's proposal does nothing but further divide the people of our county.
Tony Teets
Lake Placid