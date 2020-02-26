As the political atmosphere in America turns more rancid, a shift towards racism and isolationism becomes more apparent. Fueled by vitriol from the nation’s so-called leader, white supremacists are more emboldened and, as in Europe, have become a pronounced and sinister presence. It’s OK to vilify particular cultures who don’t meet the standards of the ‘patriots’ who imagine America as a white and Christian nation when in fact, it is neither.
As these trends continue and as the exaltation of the fraud playing POTUS flares, a steady slide toward dictatorship is more pronounced. Constant degradation of progressive or independent political parties, free press and any other opposition to right wing dogma is encouraged and applauded. It seems that First Amendment rights apply only to a conservative movement gone wayward, believing their Anointed One is heaven sent. Any other viewpoint is met with swift retribution and a call for eradication.
In several instances, the current occupant of the White House has declared he will not depart when his time is up and more recently said he would ‘be president forever’ suggesting his supporters will demand that he not leave office. Suffice to say, America is not directed by mob rule and it doesn’t matter what his fan club wants. The Constitution is set up so that America is not governed by a single individual with unfettered power. To suggest otherwise is unsettling and threatening. A leader who constantly belittles opponents and the press is not to be trusted. It shows an insecure and unstable personality who hopes to achieve absolute power using the politics of personal destruction.
Banding with religious cults, Mr. Trump, for political benefit, encourages a theocracy which is not part of the Constitutional design. Religious liberty is the new tool which can be used to discriminate and otherwise shoe-horn religion into environments where it doesn’t belong. Various tea parties and other subversive splinter groups think they are blessed as they bask in the warmth of a political quack who’s managed to convince them he’s the greatest thing since the mythical Jesus.
The signs are there. Ignore them if you will. The German people praised their new messiah too. Until they didn’t. By then, it was too late. Be careful what you wish for.
Horace Markley
Sebring