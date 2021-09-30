SEBRING — Highlands County currently has two roads closed to deal with problems caused or revealed by flooding from recent heavy rains. One was supposed to be done Sept. 30, while another does not have an estimated completion date.
West Maxanna Boulevard will need repairs where the road meets State Road 66. County officials don’t know when this will get completed, as it is in the state right of way and will get done by Florida Department of Transportation crews.
Meanwhile, the county expected to have Claremont Avenue done by 6 p.m. Sept. 30, in coordination with Placid Lakes utilities companies. However, there is a slight possibility that road might stay closed until Oct. 4.
Heavy rains resulted in water over some local roads, prompting calls from residents to have Highlands County Road & Bridge crews come out and fix the problem. In many cases, reports that a ditch was filled with water and flooding the road turned out to have dried out when county crews arrived a couple of days afterward, county officials said.
After looking over the local roads, Highlands County road crews found that most had no underlying issues with drainage ditches and culverts. In most cases, road crews only had to make minor corrections, if any, officials said. Outside of that, county crews are currently working on areas that need extensive cleaning or repairs.
Work requestsThe county has completed 75% of the work requests resulting from recent storms, officials said. The sample listed below represents roads in various areas, including Sebring Falls, Leisure Lakes, Josephine Lake, Placid Lakes, Harder Hall and Spring Lake Improvement District.
Crews have been or will be out soon on Arbuckle Creek Road, Aston Martin Drive, Carefree Court, Caribbean Road, Cherry Road, Clifton Street, East Butler Road, East Roberts Road, Elliot Road, Kingfisher Avenue NW, Lake August Drive, Lake Haven Boulevard, Lakewood Drive, Lindberg Avenue, Maple Lane, Mini Ranch Road, North Huckleberry Lake Drive, Oak Beach Boulevard, Orday Road, Palm Street, Pine Needle Drive, Queen Avenue, Seneca Drive NW, South Orange Blossom Boulevard, Star Fruit Avenue, Washington Boulevard, Westminster Road and Wolf Creek Road.