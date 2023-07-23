Anyone out trying to cool off this week on Lake Denton in Avon Park would have seen a curious sight: A yellow submarine moored near the boat ramp or tooling around the lake.
That was Mark Ragan and his friend and diving partner, Brian Hughes, along with staff and scuba trainers from Under Pressure Sports in Sebring doing test runs on a Kittredge K-350 personal submarine that Ragan and Hughes had brought down from Nova Scotia.
It’s spent time diving in the Chesapeake Bay, they said, and now they want to see if people here would have interest in learning how to pilot one. They hope to set up classes through Under Pressure, once they talk with all related agencies.
For now, the sub will stay on display at Under Pressure in Sebring.
Ragan, author of “The Hunley: Submarines, Sacrifice, and Success in the Civil War” owns and operates his own K-250 submarine in Maryland. As the former Hunley Project Historian, he served as consultant for TNT’s movie “The Hunley.”
Hughes runs Tehom Submersible Services in South Carolina. “Tehom” is a Biblical Hebrew word for “abyss.”
Ragan said many have called Lake Denton a “diving Nirvana” because of its clear waters. It also has no tides or choppy surfaces.
He and Hughes have dove together since 1973, and Ragan built his first submarine in 1990, Hughes said. Hughes recommends a used Kittredge hull because they are made with high-quality alloy steel that was never melted down or recycled.
Hughes also said both Lloyd’s of London and Nippon underwriters rate the designs as “A+” by their engineers. Kittredge started making subs after World War II. The U.S. Navy purchased many for training and rescue and they have a 100% safety record, he said.
Out of approximately 100 or more built, they are still the most widely used, Hughes said.
“There are more around than any other model,” Hughes said.
To build one now, to the same standards, the steel alone would cost $100,000, he said.
Personal diving craft and deep-sea submersibles have received a lot of attention recently, since the Titan implosion disaster. Neither Hughes nor Ragan know how that will affect small submarine use, but believe the sport will continue, nonetheless.
Both said that they and everyone they knew in the submersible world said the Titan’s carbon-composite design was flawed.
Hughes also points out the RMS Titanic is a “cursed ghost ship,” a grave and a “mound of rusted metal” much deteriorated since being found 38 years ago in 1985.
Over the last 30 years, Ragan said, he’s taught approximately 300 people. One, it turns out, was Stockton Rush, the chief executive of OceanGate Expeditions and one of five aboard the Titan when it imploded.
“I knew the guy,” Ragan said. “I found out (in my paperwork) I’d trained him.”
Ragan trains people to handle craft in shallower dives, however. The K-350 used on Lake Denton is rated for 700 feet. In civilian use, that means “only go to 350 feet.” Military are allowed to push that envelope to two-thirds of the rating, Hughes said: 500 feet.
Diving in a sub is serious business. The first military submarine, the CSS Hunley, sank three times killing all three crew, a total of 21 men and four times as many as died on the USS Housatonic, the Union ship the Confederate submarine sank.
As a Hunley Project historian, Ragan dove on the wreck. All seven men were still there since it sank on Aug. 29, 1863, he said.
By the time World War I broke out 51 years later, and Germans had perfected Unterseeboots (U-boats), Ragan said some veterans of the Civil War, still alive, gave interviews about the Hunley being the first sub.
Small personal submarines are now so ubiquitous, and safely made, Hughes said, that some have tried to incorporate them in television scripts. In the mid-1980s, writers for Miami Vice had devised a gun battle with a submarine in a starring role.
They had assumed South Florida was awash with such craft, Hughes said. The only one nearby was taken apart, being rebuilt. They had to rewrite the script, he said.
Rather than being “shot at” by TV cops, a one- or two-person sub provides peaceful enjoyment of the underwater world, as long as a person is not claustrophobic.
“If you have any issues with tight spaces, it’s probably not the sport for you,” Hughes said.