Anyone out trying to cool off this week on Lake Denton in Avon Park would have seen a curious sight: A yellow submarine moored near the boat ramp or tooling around the lake.

That was Mark Ragan and his friend and diving partner, Brian Hughes, along with staff and scuba trainers from Under Pressure Sports in Sebring doing test runs on a Kittredge K-350 personal submarine that Ragan and Hughes had brought down from Nova Scotia.

